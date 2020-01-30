The other week I received a simple little email that has totally consumed my life in the days since it popped up in my inbox. The email came from Kirstin, a fellow Editor over in Mora, Minnesota. The email subject was, “Take a Music Break With Me.” I opened it to find the following, “Hi news team! It’s a snowy Friday and I want us to have a little FUN together. If you want to play along, email me a list of 5 songs that sample your music tastes. I will compile your lists to be shared with news staff. When it’s done, listen to learn a little bit about each other or listen during a break to get your mind off work for a minute. I’m excited to hear what you listen to!”
At first I thought this was a cute idea. It turns out this cute little idea has practically driven me crazy. How could I possibly narrow down my music choices to five songs?! A deadline was given for the challenge of one week to respond.
I wasted the first of my seven-day limit letting my mind wonder about what songs the other Editors in the company would choose. I must admit that I actually had some fun with that. I work within a group of talented and unique journalists. We vary in age and personalities and I am excited to see if I hit the nail on the head when I envisioned what each of their playlists might consist of.
I spent the next few days worrying about what the others might think about some of my song choices. Would I ever live it down if I included “I Think I Love You” by David Cassidy, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham or “Afternoon Delight” by the Starland Vocal Band?
I struggled between songs my mother sang me as a little child, the first albums I owned, the music we blared from car radios as we cruised around as teenagers and songs that provided new meaning to me in adulthood.
Should I finally let Lionel Richie’s “Penny Lover” shine? I practiced a dance routine to it for a month for the third grade talent show, only to switch to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in The U.S.A” the week before, only to completely chicken out the day before the big performance. It was for the best, I could have never beat Jeremy Holmes’s Pee Wee Herman routine.
I would hear songs on the radio and ponder if they should make the lists. I dug through old mix tapes and wondered if some of the younger Editors would even know any of the titles.
I knew a choice of a Beatles or Stones song might spark a debate over whether or not it was their best work and I better be ready to defend my pick.
“Penny Lover” missed the cut once again as I compiled my large song list for the Editors and started to narrow it down. I wrote down the song that was playing when I had my first kiss, and immediately crossed it off. I jotted down a few of my favorite karaoke ditties from over indulgent nights in my early twenties. Oddly, it was like my ears had flash backs and started to ache. So, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor was scribbled out.
Finally, three days before my deadline I decided to send Kirstin my list, hoping my over-active mind could finally be at peace. I felt pretty good about the decisions I had made…for about 10 minutes.
Not long after I hit “send” I started having regrets. It wasn’t that I had decided I didn’t like my chosen songs, I just thought maybe a few others might have been a better representation of my very wide musical tastes. I also decided for maybe the first time in my life to stop worrying about what others might think.
So in classic April Siegert-Ziemer indecisiveness, I emailed Kirsten the day of the deadline and changed two of my picks. Here ladies and gentleman, I present you my five songs (although I wish I was allowed 1005):
“In My Life” by The Beatles
“Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings
“Stay With Me” by Faces
“Rock and Roll Never Forgets” by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins
I would love readers to send me some of their favorites as well and I totally promise not to judge.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
