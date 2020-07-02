The feeling hasn’t dulled yet; the gut wrenching pain I experience every time I hear that another favorite event is cancelled due to the pandemic.
The pain is two-fold. As an extrovert who loves nothing more than a parade, a concert and a ballgame (ok the chatting in the stands of a ballgame), I am just yearning for large gatherings of fun.
My heart and my social butterfly personality do not want to cooperate with my brain that greatly understands there are safety concerns.
On the other side, my sadness is for the people who have had to make the decisions whether or not to move forward with such events. I have been a director on the Amery Fall Festival committee for many years. Numerous times I have been asked why I do it. Is it stressful? Yes. Is it exhausting? For sure. Is it a tough gig of trying to please everyone? ABSOLUTELY. I do it though, because I simply love the Amery Fall Festival; I always have.
I imagine that everyone who works as volunteers at the numerous area community events feel the same way. They love their towns and enjoy participating in areas that promote community camaraderie.
When I was a kid, during Fall Festival, my grandparents would buy a big mixed bag of Brach’s candy from Chets. I would sit on the sidewalk getting looped up on the sugar. I didn’t need to waste my time fighting other kids for the candy being thrown from cars as I already had my own big stash. This left me more time to examine every marching band, every queen, and every sort of scary clown.
As a teen my friends and I would hang out at the carnival in Soo Line Park. I was never into rides, but I can pick a numbered duck like nobody’s business and not to brag but I won my fair share of feathers on clips.
As an adult, I love to see the pure joy on my kids’ faces while they partake in festival festivities.
My obsession with the festival never dulled. I have missed two of them in my lifetime and that is a regret that I have to learn to live with. As a director, I want is to fulfill the expectations of attendees. Year after year I want to help create the perfect weekend of friends, food, and fun.
Never did I ever imagine a pandemic would swoop in and change our thought process.
Please understand the people who plan local events do not do so because they have nothing else better to do. These events are near and dear to them and longer you pour yourself into the planning, the more space they take up in your heart.
Making the decision to have, sort of have or not have events at all has been very hard for those who plan them. It is not something they take lightly. Trust me when I say we hear the concerns of people on all of the many sides. Trust me when I say we have replayed many scenarios in our minds.
I am not asking you to be completely happy with whatever decisions are made for local events. I am though, asking for you to be patient with the organizers of occasions while they grapple with the decision making process. They know people want to plan ahead and they know people want answers. Sometimes answers may not be simple and might entail having a plan A, B, C, D, E…
Aristotle once said, “There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing and be nothing.” I am simply not alright with that.
I understand there will almost always be disappointed people with whatever direction annual cherished events head (both during a pandemic and even on an average year), but before being hasty with the words you speak or post on social media, I beg you to understand people are doing the best they can with making the calls, which are based on constantly changing health guidance, financial risks and community expectations.
If I do not see you before, I will see some of you in September. I cannot promise in detail what the Amery Fall Festival will look like this year, but I do know it will be one heck of a ride figuring it out. Remember how I mentioned I have never been into rides? I guess it is time to buckle up…
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.