It is usually around Thanksgiving time when you hear people mentioning all of the various things for which they feel thankful. I really do try throughout the year to remind myself of all of my blessings, but it can be hard in life to take the time to reflect upon those things.
When you are caught up in average everyday life; running kids to activities, trying to figure out what to have for dinner (when it seems like you have already had spaghetti three times this month) and keeping up on household chores, it does not leave much free thinking time.
So sometimes these moments of clarity come at odd times. I was running last minute holiday errands around Amery last week and driving home I had a moment of complete thankfulness.
During my outing I had stopped to pick up more tape and bows for giftwrapping. Based on the line at the store, everyone else in town was doing the same.
One checkout was open and the cashier was calmly, swiftly and happily chipping away at the line. When my turn was finished, I turned to her and told her that I knew she and her co-workers work especially hard this time of year and that I appreciated their warm smiles during the long holiday hours.
While driving away, I started thinking about the people in this town of whom I truly depend. The cashiers and the stockers at the grocery store, those who check me out at the gas stations, the cooks and waitresses at Amery’s restaurants and the bartenders who pour me the occasional glass of wine.
I think there are many times people in these service businesses are overlooked. I would like to take this opportunity to say how truly thankful I am for each of them. It is certainly not always easy to work these jobs. Sometimes it can be a challenge to live the “customer is always right” motto, but I feel the small businesses that make up this town are filled with employees who truly do a great job.
I think this time of year can be especially difficult. It is a busier time of year and while some customers might radiate the spirit of the season, it is probable that for every one smiley elf-like character you wait on, there are two Grinches.
One thing I really like about this time of year, is getting to see the faces of the college kids that are working back in town. When you live in a small community, you really feel like you get to know students who are working part-time jobs at local business throughout their high school career. Eventually the time comes when they head off to college and it is really nice to see those familiar smiles when they reappear over Christmas break.
Usually I use this column space to share with readers my random thoughts, the antics of my family, current area events or newspaper editor frustrations. Rarely, if ever, do I ask readers for anything. They say if you are going to ask for something, have it be something really good, right?
So here is my wish: When out and about this season (or anytime of year) take time to tell the people who assist with your everyday transactions “thank you.” Better yet, if you think someone does a good job, express it to him or her. If you think they are exceptional, make sure to let the business owners who employee them know.
When you see a familiar face of one of Amery’s own, home from college, working to pay for their next semester of school, ask them how they are doing. Let them know you miss seeing them around town and wish them well in their endeavors.
Too often we are caught in the hustle and bustle of life to take a moment to say anything at all, but I really think acknowledgement is something that never goes out of style. Not only does a kind word go a long way, but also I firmly believe that showing appreciation can change someone’s day, maybe even their life.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
