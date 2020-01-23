I hope everyone survived the heavy snow over the weekend. Weather can be such a cruel thing as it controls so many things in our lives. I rescheduled some plans I had for last Friday evening and took comfort when I heard school would be let out early that day.
By mid-week last week I started noticing the upcoming weather was really all people were talking about. Bread and eggs were flying off of store shelves like it was the apocalypse. The poor high school kid restocking the 2% milk, had customers circling around him like turkey buzzards. People were swooping up the bread, eggs and milk like Amery was hosting a French Toast cook-off with a million dollar prize. This was 48 hours before the first snowflake danced down from the sky. I started thinking that I didn’t remember it always being this way. What has caused this new weather hysteria?
I am blaming social media and the local weatherman. Let’s start with social media. If you are going to share a “snow prediction chart” on Facebook, can you please make sure it is current? Last week I saw one shared from January 2018 and one from 2014! Snowstorms are not like earthquakes people. There is not an after shock of flurries that come in later. Especially not 2-4 years later.
I also love the “How are the roads?” posts. You will see 51 comments. 25 will talk about how absolutely horrifying they were, 25 will say they are fine and mention that as long as you have a truck you can get through anything. One will say they took the advice of the truck drivers and now are furious that their 1983 Datsun 720 ended up in the ditch. They will swear it is the fault of the county for not keeping up with the roads. They will claim that if they were just one county over, the roads would be in much better condition.
Then there is the news. Local weather teams use color-coded maps that remind me of the Department of Homeland Security’s colors to warn of terrorist threats. Glancing at the television screen Friday morning, I was positive terrorists were invading Kandiyohi County Minnesota.
They also use scary language like, ”Doppler from the National Weather Service has picked up on a fast moving cold front being thrust forward ahead of an ill-defined low-pressure system, which is going to drop anywhere from 1 to 72 inches of snow; followed by an artic blast mid-week.”
Like cult leaders these meteorologists play with our minds. With their charming smiles and sharp-looking suits, they suck us in and we hang on every word they say. Every unreliable word they say. Maybe we are just pre-convincing ourselves there is no possible way we will be able to drive into work in the morning. The boss has to understand that not everyone has four-wheel drive.
Have you ever noticed how snowstorms bring out two types of people? These people would be experts and exaggerators.
Either they are an expert on which county plows their roads the best, an expert on how to thaw frozen pipes with a hairdryer or an expert on predicting snowfall based on the Farmer’s Almanac.
The exaggerators receive 15 inches of snow next door to the person who received seven. The exaggerators took two hours to drive from Highway 8 to Broadway Street in Amery and they saw 32 cars in the ditch.
I wish snowstorms were still a more simple time of tuning into the WXCE radio station to hear if school was cancelled. Sometimes the announcers babbled for too long with the callers who phoned in their birthday announcements, so you would have to turn on the television and see if Amery scrolled across the screen.
It never failed that you would tune in right as Anoka-Hennepin Schools was scrolling across and had to sit through the whole alphabet, only to NOT see Amery. Unity was off? Osceola was off? New Richmond was off? It seemed like they were always off. There was only one thing to do…put the bread bags on your feet, slip them into your moon boots and head off to school.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
