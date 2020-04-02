Remember the old commercial that said, “Don’t squeeze the Charmin.” Well guess what? I am going to squeeze the Charmin and hold on so tight that nobody can rip it from my grip.
I have to admit I really do enjoy the finer things in life. I get excited about designer purses. I like an expensive meal in a fancy restaurant from time to time and I love a good bottle of wine. Never in my life did I imagine the finer things in life would one day include toilet paper.
A few weeks ago when I started hearing about people hoarding toilet paper, I thought it was odd. I went to the local grocery store multiple times and walked right past the toilet paper. Fast forward to last week when our family was down to a few rolls and I started to feel the panic set in.
We have four bathrooms in our house. I started to see the toilet paper slowly vanish from one bathroom, leaving three to use; and then two. We literally started searching everywhere in town-and outside of town too.
In a time when people should be staying home, I was dropping into Dick’s Market multiple times a day to see if a delivery had come. I am that funny kind of person who cannot stop at a garage sale and walk away without buying anything. It makes me feel horrible if I do. Well, I have found it is the same for the grocery store. I just cannot stop in and see if they have toilet paper and walkout empty handed if they do not. So I randomly grab this or that and go thru the checkout. It became apparent that if this behavior kept up I was going to be miserable at potty time and BROKE.
We lucked out at one point during our distress and my husband got his hands on a four pack. With everyone home more often, we knew it wouldn’t last long and pondered what we should do next.
One option would be to take it from our places of employment, but that sounded absurd, we could never do such a thing, so it was on to a much more sensible plan B: We could pretend to be in the market for a new home. One of us could distract the realtor while the other stole the home’s toilet paper.
Luckily before we put the plan in motion I received a phone call. It was sort of like Watergate when reporters received a call from “Deep Throat” with key details about the scandal. The voice on the other end of the line told me that if we got in line at Walmart before 7 A.M. we could rush to the back and get our hands on the stash. The caller was actually my Dad. I will add his insight to the top of a very long list of all of the wonderful things he has done for me.
I sent my hubby out the next morning. I told him to go ahead and splurge. If they have the “good stuff” like Charmin, Northern or Cottonelle; buy it. Even though I usually purchase the store brand, we were going to treat this like a special occasion.
He and our oldest daughter stood in line at 6:45 A.M. like it was Black Friday; they dashed to the back and came home victorious.
When I saw Josh walking towards me with the loot, my smile looked similar to watching one of my newborn children being cradled.
People always ask, “Where were you?” when a world changing event takes place. I remember being in Mrs. Peterson’s third grade class when the Challenger exploded.
I can picture myself sitting in my dorm room at U.W. River Falls when the verdict from the O.J. Simpson trial was broadcast.
I distinctly remember sitting with my grandparents in their living room and watching the screen of their television that showed smoke pouring from the collapsing World Trade Center.
Someday I will remember back to Coronavirus 2020 and see myself not with paper towels, torn t-shirts, old newspapers or heaven forbid-sandpaper. I will smile and remember that we were able to get that sweet, sweet Charmin.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
