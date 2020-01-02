Like so many of you, I am sitting here this week in between Christmas and New Years, and I am completely exhausted. I literally feel like at any moment I could fall asleep standing up.
Just when I think maybe things will settle down and there might be a glimpse of some rest, I see the stores clearancing out their holiday merchandise to make room for the dazzling chocolate hearts of Valentines Day and bags upon bags of vacuum wrecking Easter grass.
Already my mind goes into overdrive about what I can possibly give my husband on February 14 to show him how much he means to me. From that thought, I drift into places where Easter baskets have not yet been hidden.
It is no wonder we are all so terribly tired. Our lives have turned into jumping from one big event to the next. I cannot speak for others, but I know I drive myself crazy during preparations for one holiday and before it is even finished, I am thinking ahead to the next.
I suppose this year in the days before 2020, I will do the same thing I do every New Year. I will make a resolution that I am certain not to keep. I must say, these life changes are always made with the best of intentions and in the least I did some personal reflection even if things are never quite carried out.
My big resolution this year is to not get so worked up about the next “big day.” My husband and I hosted two Christmas gatherings this past week. One for each side of our family. We-actually I; planned, prepped, fretted and occasionally flipped out. I always just want everything to be perfect.
I drive myself (and Josh and the kids) crazy over getting ready for a gathering. When I say I go crazy, I do not mean it lightly. I go full swing lunatic. But I can’t be the only one who decides to totally redecorate a bathroom the day before Thanksgiving, can I? I am not the only one who wakes up in the middle of the night to brush lint off of the downstairs pool table, am I? It may sound neurotic, but I would hate for a family member’s holiday game of billiards to tank because of my linty table.
So now here I sit, two Christmases down and one New Years Eve left to host. In reflection, I wonder if getting so worked up was really worth it? All of these events are really about spending time with loved ones. Taking time to gather with those who make you laugh and feel loved.
It sounds so simple to say that those who love us do not care how perfect or imperfect our home looks for a party, but it just doesn’t ever sink in. Yesterday, when preparing for our Ziemer Christmas, I saw a little dirty handprint on a hallway wall. No doubt, this was left by my four-year-old during one of his nerf-gun attacks outside of his sister’s room. I asked my oldest child, “Was this handprint here the other day for Siegert Christmas?” She looked at me with lying eyes and replied, “No Mom, I don’t think it was.” My ever so smart teenager knows there are truly times when it is perfectly acceptable to lie; especially if it is going to save your mother from a meltdown.
So, I say I am going to try really hard to make a resolution to not stress out so much when welcoming our family and friends into our home. I really do mean it. Trust me, I really do want to feel less stressed and I know for sure the hubby and kids want that as well. So, I am stating for the record that for New Years Eve, there might be some pretzels and beer-who knows, maybe just beer? I will not have on make-up, I will not be dressed fancy in the least. There will be plenty of board games, a shenanigan or two, most definitely some laughs and there just might be a little lint on the pool table. Enter at your own risk.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
