There have been many things about the first half of 2020 that will remain in our minds for many years. Multiple times over the past few months I found myself sitting at my desk left speechless (which is super odd for me) and shaking my head over the craziness of the world.
I have said previously that social media insults and fights over differing COVID-19 opinions had bothered me. Just when it seemed to be quieting down a bit, horrible things happened in Minnesota last week.
On social media I witnessed people name calling and tearing each other apart over opposing opinions about the situation. Everyone has his or her feelings for a reason. Each person’s life experiences have built their views and intensified their passion for certain beliefs.
At some point it became apparent to me that while being upset over emotionally charged squabbles, the root of what has been causing my disgust boils down to one word…generalizations.
Over the years I hear people begin sentences with language such as, “Republicans only want…” or “Democrats will never…” Just when I thought that past major election years were the times that these generalized statements had their peaks of being repeated, along came COVID-19.
I understand why many people felt/feel the way they do about the pandemic. The way you have been personally affected helped shape your feelings. I saw a lot grouping going on during this time. Health care workers believe… Business owners feel… Democrats/Republicans just don’t get…
I have loved ones in health care with differing views on Coronavirus. I have friends who are business owners who have fully reopened their businesses and others who have not. I know some Republicans who are super smart and some that I would call senseless. Guess what? I know some intelligent and idiotic Democrats too.
One of the biggest thorns in my side was when I would hear, “The media is to blame.” Sometimes do certain media skew the “news”? I think so. But like many things in life, the broad spectrum of media outlets is made up of some good, some bad and some ugly. I can only speak for myself when I say reporting on something like COVID-19 has had challenges of providing people information given to us by federal, state and county departments while balancing the fact that some people were tired of hearing about it. I am not looking for sympathy about my career choice, instead I am asking you to dispel the myth that every single word typed is done so with the intention of casting a net of fear upon readers.
The tragedy which took place in the Twin Cities last week saw people making generalizations about others due to their jobs and their race.
There is a temptation when police are involved in an ugly incident, to paint an entire department with a broad brush. I can’t do that. I would hope that we don’t judge all of them based on the behavior of a few.
If an officer oversteps the boundaries of police protocol or if there’s a problem with attitude or behavior that permeates the department, that must be changed. It should not take away from the fact there are good people who honestly care about their communities and the people in them, who wake up each morning, slip on bulletproof vests and go to work.
Discrimination in any form is wrong and should not be tolerated. Every day people are treated differently based on the color of their skin, their sex, their sexual orientation, their age, their weight, their religious beliefs, their job titles-unfortunately this list could go on and on. This is a reality that needs to change. I do not have the answers to that change. I do feel discontinuing to generalize a person into a category based on any of the previously mentioned, could be a small step in the right direction.
People are made up of so much more than the boxes they check while filling out paperwork, so my request is a simple one, but I am going to type this louder for those in the back… judge by character.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
