I recently heard of the passing of Lester Gehrman. If you attended Amery Schools between the years of 1948-1989, then you knew Les.
I have previously mentioned my gratitude to the instructors of the School District of Amery, who I believe outside of my parents and grandparents had the most influence in shaping me into the person I have become.
It seems to ring especially true during the current times of “homeschooling” that teachers are underpaid and underappreciated. The passing of Les had me taking a moment to pause and think about the support staff at the schools that are every bit as important as the instructors.
Les Gehrman had a career as a custodian with the district that spanned 41 years. This is a good amount of years to work at any job, but it is especially commendable to clean up after teenagers for that long. Even mothers of teenagers only have a handful of years to tidy up their messes; there is no way I could handle four decades.
The thing is, Les was so much more than a custodian. From the outside it may have seemed like he was pushing a broom or scraping gum off of desk bottoms, but let me explain how he came off from someone who interacted with him on the inside.
Les always had a grin on his face and a wink to share. He could recap the previous evening’s school sporting event with the passion of Howard Cosell. He told corny jokes that even jaded teenagers couldn’t help but giggle after hearing.
We have all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The village at the school is made up of a Board of Education, administration, teachers, guidance counselors, secretaries, computer techs, playground aides, classroom assistants, lunch ladies, bus drivers, grounds keepers, maintenance people and janitors who all care about our children. I believe that every single day they leave a lasting impact on the kiddos, sometimes by even the smallest acts.
For many years when I climbed the steps of the bus, it was Harvey and Shirley Monson that safely transported myself and a gaggle of other rowdies back and forth to school. Their “Good morning” set the tone for our day. Their “Have a good night” put a sense of joy to the end of the daily learning session.
There were lunch ladies who always remembered which meals were your favorite and made your scoop just a bit bigger.
For Junior High kids who were “too cool” to dress appropriately for Wisconsin winters, there were outside aides who lent their gloves to the hands of students who had become literally too cool during recess.
As a parent, if you think it is hard to keep to keep up with the children you have at home, make sure to tip your hat to the secretaries that are keeping up with 400+ rugrats every single day.
From time to time people are asked if there was a teacher who had an impact on them. I could name many. There were some who provided a trick for a hard to solve math problem, Physical Education instructors who challenged me, others who made science or history just a little more interesting and the English teachers who encouraged my passion for writing (Congrats on your recently announced retirement Mrs. Coleman)!
But if you want to talk about keeping a day-to-day smile on my face and an all around pleasant environment to thrive in everyday, you should most definitely include the support staff.
So, here’s to you Les Gehrman! Thank you for the dedication, hard work and fun spirit that you brought for so many years to The School District of Amery. You made a difference in the lives of many Warriors and for that you will be remembered and missed by many.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.