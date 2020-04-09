I read somewhere the first step of change is to become aware of your own actions. Those words rang especially true to me as I thought about the events of last week’s city council meeting.
I have recently been criticized for my coverage over the debate concerning the city council’s plans of moving the Amery Public Library to the current Bremer Bank building. Within the last week, it has been said publically by an individual that the paper has not done a good enough job of showing why this is a financially smart decision for the city. Someone who didn’t feel I had published enough information about the concerns of the library supporters also approached me.
The news articles printed in the Free Press shouldn’t really plead the case of either side. Here in my opinion column though, I will share some thoughts on last Wednesday’s meeting where a pause was taken in moving forward with the plan to move the library.
I would like to commend the city council on their pause. I understand there is some urgency to parts of the situation. You have made the decision to have discussion with those who have concerns. You have decided to listen to thoughts and ideas and I think it is the start to a beautiful thing. Beautiful things typically arise from things that are difficult in the beginning and messy in the middle.
I would like give kudos to Julie Riemenschnieder for breaking what seemed like an uncomfortable silence at the meeting and saying words that may have not been easy to say.
This week is election week. Current events have shown that democracy can work. People will be given the opportunity to take part in discussions that will affect the way their community is run. Upcoming meetings will reflect how well opposing sides are willing to hear and take some responsibility for how they are heard.
This is going to be a classic example of how important words can be. Words that are said as well as words that are left unsaid.
If you are a supporter of the original plan to move the library, and I do believe there are people, make your words heard. This is something those with library concerns have done a fine job of doing.
Those with library concerns have not backed down. When they couldn’t physically attend the inside of a city council meeting due to COVID-19, they stood outside to make their concerns seen. In regards to that, one question I did have was whether police that were enforcing social distancing outside of City Hall that day were doing so everywhere around Amery or just with “peaceful protesters” in front of City Hall?
I do not envy members of the City Council. What a stressful and thankless job that I have not seen tons of people jumping up to be a part of. They make MANY decisions. Those who ever do consider running for a seat should never do so with the intention of having a one-topic agenda.
I also think it is important for people to attend a council meeting from time to time in person (once it is again allowed). By doing so, you will get a better understanding of the challenges the council faces. It is important for people to be involved members of communities in which they want to be a part of processes.
It is important for the council to understand the raised voices of concern are voices filled with passion, fear and frustration over something very important to them. When emotions run high, the intentions of both sides can easily be misinterpreted.
If there is anything that is apparent in the current world situation, it is that the life is ever changing in ways we would have never imagined. C. JoyBell once said, “The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Do it. Throw yourself.”
I hope that steps taken last week by the council will be the beginning of all interested parties coming together for community discussions on this topic as well as future issues that will arise for the city.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
