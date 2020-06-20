Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21st and this will be the 110th celebration of fathers everywhere.
A few weeks ago, members of our family were gathered at our house and my dad was talking about the place where he had received his SCUBA certification. Someone said they didn’t know my dad had been certified in SCUBA.
I blurted out, “He did a lot of cool things before kids.”
Later that night I started thinking about the Adam Sandler movie, “Big Daddy.” Sandler stars in this comedy about the importance of fathers where he offers to take care of a child, at first to try to impress a girl. In the process, he grows to love the child and adopts him.
In the film, Sandler’s character, Sonny, is trying to get his adopted son, Julian, to take a bath and study. Sonny encourages his child to be like Scuba Steve (a fictional character) and urges him to do responsible things so he can become a member of The Scuba Squad.
My dad is also named Steve, and is probably a mix between the fictional Scuba Steve and the Sandler character Sonny.
I would compare him to Scuba Steve, not only because of their matching names, but because they were both great role models.
I would compare him to Sandler’s character Sonny, because my dad also fell in love with a woman and along the way fell in love with a kid (or three).
I don’t think my dad was just trying to impress my mom when took on her three children. I think our well being actually mattered to him and he cared about shaping us into good and productive human beings, whether his blood ran through our veins or not.
I know it wasn’t always easy for him. To be blunt, I was a brat (that is the most newspaper appropriate word I can think of). He also gave up a carefree bachelor lifestyle and some of his many hobbies to make time for us.
Putting us before many other things in life was just one way he showed his love for us.
It has been said that one of the greatest things a father can do for his children is to love their mother. If this is true, my dad is the greatest of them all.
When we lost my mother this past fall, our bond grew stronger than ever. I know there was no way my mom could have come to peace that it was her time to go without being assured that her three little girls (all adults) were left in his great hands; and that he (the love of her life) was left in their great hands too.
Father and child relationships can provide many moments of love and laughter. With that said, I will leave you with a story of an interaction that took place last week at the Ziemer household.
The other day my husband, Josh, and our 5-year-old son, Maverick (Mav) were playing in the swimming pool. I was sitting on the deck beside them watching and listening to their conversation.
Mav told Josh that he really likes it when they play together and he especially likes it when they play Nerf guns with each other. Josh told Mav that he enjoys their time together as well.
Mav said that he hopes he has a son someday and that they play Nerf guns with each other. Josh told him that would be nice.
Just when you would think this was a warm and fuzzy father/child moment that melts your heart, our little stinker Mav said, “Hey Dad, remember that one time when you shot me in the eye with the Nerf gun?”
Josh said he did and reiterated that it had been an accident.
Mav replied, “Well I am super exited to have a son someday so I can shoot him in the eye.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
