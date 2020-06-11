Sometimes in life we are taught a lesson early on and although we understand the lesson, life changes and along the way the lesson is lost.
I’m sure many of you can remember playing the game “telephone.”
During the game you stand in a circle. A message is given to the first person, which then passes the message on by whispering it into the ear of the person beside them. The message goes from person to person until it reaches the last and it is announced out loud. Without a doubt, the message spoken out loud is significantly different from the message that was originally given to the first person.
A game of telephone can be quite entertaining and also features a valuable lesson, which is the information you hear by word of mouth, is not always accurate.
It seems as if social media could be labeled Telephone Game 2.0
I witnessed several “games of telephone” on Facebook last week. One pertained to a peaceful protest that was held in Amery. A group planned a peaceful gathering and invited others. This was mentioned on Facebook and it became apparent the idea, “Word travels fast in a small town,” was not just a stereotype.
I received calls and text messages here at the Free Press that riots were about to happen downtown. Hours later I heard of people being warned about looters.
In the days following, I heard varying degrees of how the protest had been formed. I heard everything from the Free Press had staged it for news to “Out of State” people had brought it into our little community.
It seemed to me a group of residents decided to gather in town to practice their right to assemble under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. They appeared peaceful, they seemed respectful and they visited lightheartedly with local law enforcement.
Unfortunately, I heard that not all who passed by treated them kindly, which saddens me. I would not expect everyone who drove by would share their same sentiments, but I would hope they would share their respectful behavior.
I also witnessed many “shares” on Facebook of varying stories about mysterious activities with eerie looking “non-locals” happening around the county.
Here is the thing-I do not believe we live in some little sheltered wonderland where bad things do not take place. But I am asking for people to please read details in stories before you share them. If you have a minute, try to find out a little more about something before you spread it. Many of the things that pass from one person to the next can evoke fear, mistrust and anger. This pertains to MANY situations on social media.
People who say nothing exciting ever happens in a small town must not have ever spent a lot of time in one. Even when nothing most would consider exceptionally exciting is taking place, by the time it has spent a good hour on social media, it is almost an epic situation.
Deep down, we all know many times the information we hear about via word of mouth, whether it be online or offline, often contains misinformation.
It is important to remember what we say can have a negative impact on the person who we are talking about, even if that was not the intention.
If you look at the title of my column, the first letter of each word spells out the word “FEAR.” I believe some social media is certainly true and while I believe people should share knowledge to help keep others informed, my fear is there isn’t always much “KNOW” in the KNOWledge. I fear the good intentions of spreading information is sometimes lost along the way and turned into an entertaining expose. My fear is many true messages have been lost translation.
So, when you read on Facebook next week that an angry woman was ravaging down Keller Avenue rioting and planning to loot ice cream parlors over June being Dairy month, please do not be scared. It is just me taking a break from writing at my desk, walking down to Ellie’s (because when was the last time anyone saw me run). I will not loot; I will gladly pay for my treat and maybe even pay for the person behind me. I will not be rioting but may possibly have a little pep in my step if I stumble upon a new favorite flavor.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
