Last year I wrote a column about how stressful parent-teacher conferences can be. I joked about the worry of embarrassment if one of my kiddos said a bad word at school and how I thought a parent-teacher conference bar with a Free Will Donation would make enough to build a new state-of–the-art playground at every school in the district.
While I truly do associate with the fun loving and joking perspective I took on the topic last year, when the meetings rolled around last week, I found myself struggling with some other feelings. During the ordinary process of parent-teacher conferences, I feel like I had an extraordinary amount emotion before and afterwards.
In a world where there are kids who are hard-working phenomenal athletes, kids who seem to be on the fast track to college by first grade and kids who are miraculously a combination of both, sometimes the parent of your just everyday ordinary good kid wonders if they have really pushed their child enough. If there was ever a number one goal I set for my children, it has been for my kids to be kind. I truly believe that they are, so most days that feels like a win.
It is common for people to say you should not compare your children. I will admit that I have. I compare them to each other all of the time and wonder how these little creatures who all reside under one roof can have such different personalities, strengths and struggles. I would find it hard to believe that I am the only person who does this. I would also find it hard to believe that I am the only person who has fallen into an even messier trap-the comparison between the kids in our household and ones in others.
Believe me when I say that I am not criticizing the parent who has added a room onto their home to hold their child’s medals. Of course I think the parent whose child’s test scores could rock the Richter scale should be proud to be vocal about it.
My children each have had wonderful successes and they each have had their share of areas needing improvement. It got me thinking about the nature versus nurture debate. Are my children’s wins/losses due to the chemical makeup they received from us or from the household my husband and I share with them?
I guess it is probably normal for a parent to wonder if they have truly provided enough to their children. Entering my high school child’s conferences I fret about whether we have done enough to prepare her for whatever life she choses after tossing her graduation cap.
For our middle school child, worries arise about the beginning of treading the waters of puberty. I feel the Tween years are some of the hardest. Is she just embarrassed of us at home or does she express her disgust to peers and staff at school as well?
When we walk into our Pre-K son’s conferences, I wonder if anyone else can tell his drawing in the hallway is of a dinosaur (ok it is either a depiction of his mother or a dinosaur, but I am pretty sure it is the latter). My husband even verbally expressed that maybe we should have given him a shorter name so it would be easier for him to learn to spell, when we saw the self-written names on other children’s artwork.
Do the parents of students who are the poster child for excellence worry about the same things we do? Are we wrong for worrying, when we should just be grateful that we have healthy and loving kids?
After conferences, my husband and I took the kiddos out to dinner. As we were leaving, I ran into my old 6th grade (or maybe the better word is FORMER 6th grade teacher, as she looks anything but old) Mrs. Millermon.
On the drive home I had the realization that as long as our children continue to get encouragement from Josh and I, support from the wonderful teachers we met with at conferences and from time to time, a heart-warming run-in in with a teacher who made a difference (I had MANY in my years at Amery Schools) they are probably going to be just fine.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
