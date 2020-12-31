We are wrapping up on what I can most definitely say is the strangest year I have ever experienced. To list the oddities of the past twelve months would take a very, very long ream of paper-enough to desecrate the environment.
How do you measure a year like we have lived? In cancellations? In political disagreements? In health debates?
A musical first seen at a New York Theatre Workshop in 1993, Rent was a rock musical with music, lyrics and verbiage by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's 1896 opera La Bohème.
The production’s most celebrated song entitled Seasons of Love asks the question of how to measure a year in life.
525,600 minutes
525,000 moments so dear
525,600 minutes
How do you measure, measure a year?
In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee
In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife
In 525,600 minutes
How do you measure a year in the life?
How about love?
How about love?
How about love?
Measure in love
Seasons of love
Seasons of love
525,600 minutes
525,000 journeys to plan
525,600 minutes
How do you measure the life of a woman or man?
In truths that she learned, or in times that he cried
In bridges he burned, or the way that she died
It's time now to sing out
Though the story never ends
Let's celebrate, remember a year
In the life of friends
Remember the love
On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows on Broadway.
I saw the show twice and I would like to credit the success of the show to the truth it told. Wouldn’t you rather a year your life be measured in love, laughter and journeys and not in social media rants and arguments?
I think there were times over the past year we all felt like we had hit our breaking point and said or did things we may regret. Heck, you can say that for any year. During the upcoming year I hope that the wounds of 2020 start to heal. It won’t be perfect. The essence of life is not being perfect or succeeding at everything. The essence of life is simply making mistakes and learning from them while surrounding yourself with people that love you when you’re being yourself and getting through the failures together so that you can continue improving.
For 2021 simply be the reason someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported. After the past year, we all need it.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.