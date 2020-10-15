Last week the rock world lost a legend when Eddie Van Halen passed away. Born
Edward Lodewijk Van Halen January 26, the Dutch guitar prodigy was the main songwriter and lead guitarist of the American rock band Van Halen.
In 1962 the Van Halen family moved from the Netherlands to the United States, settling in Pasadena, California. Ten years later, Eddie co-founded Van Halen in 1972 with his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Mark Stone, and singer David Lee Roth.
I enjoy the music of Van Halen and think Eddie was most definitely a “Guitar God.” Would I argue he was the best? I’m not sure. Eddie was well known for popularizing the tapping guitar solo technique, allowing rapid arpeggios to be played with two hands on the fret board. I would rank him amongst my guitar guru favorites alongside Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend. Others might say the best would be Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page.
When speaking specifically about Van Halen, there could be debate whether original front man Roth was better or worse than his replacement Sammy Hagar. Personally I like Hagar’s voice more, but think Roth had more stage presence.
Whether we are disagreeing about guitar shedders or lead vocal legends, I might not agree with your point of view, but I am going to respect the fact that you are entitled to your own point of view.
I received an email last week from a reader who sent photos of a dead animal that was thrown at a political sign in their front yard. At first I could hardly believe it. Moments later, it actually didn’t seem that far fetched. I have seen people steal, vandalize, insult and degrade each other over the upcoming election and personally I think it is all disgusting.
The editor of the Burnett County Sentinel and I tend to have quarrels over who was a more integral member of the music group “The Band”-Robbie Robertson or Levon Helm? I think good ol’ Jonny boy in Grantsburg is mistaken by choosing Helm. I would never dream of driving north to destroy his property. Do I think if I rob him of his DVD copy of The Last Waltz it will make him change his mind and finally see things my way? I can’t imagine blasting him as an idiot on social media.
Doing any of the things to my colleague over our differences seems absurd. It is surely ok to act in such a way if it is over politics though, right? Nope. Still absurd.
Do I think it is fair to compare favorite rock stars to being elected to run an entire nation? No. I do not think you can compare who struts around best in red leather pants to who can best solve the health care crisis.
There are some things that should be taken more seriously, such as the state of our nation, but I guess in my opinion, it makes it a topic that should be handled with even more respect then.
When the Fab Four crooned, “You say you want a revolution, well you know, we all want to change the world…” I wonder if they thought throwing dead animals at people’s belongings would accomplish such a thing? It sounds logical right?
If you want to make your voice heard go ahead and respectfully debate, peacefully protest, display your signs, write your letters and model your political attire. All of those things can be wonderful. But for the love, please do not ruin or wreck someone’s beliefs or belongings to make you feel superior. Bad behavior is bad behavior.
Speaking at an event at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in 2015, Eddie Van Halen discussed his life and the American Dream, saying "We came here with approximately $50 and a piano, and we didn't speak the language. Now look where we are. If that's not the American dream, what is?"
I would like to think the Van Halen family really did live out the true American dream where personal success comes from setting goals and hard work, not from the destruction of friends and neighbors.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.