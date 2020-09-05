110 Years Ago
August 25, 1910
Chicken Thieves
About a week ago, B. Winchell lost about a dozen Plymouth Rock hens. The “chicken” car was here and some chicken thief evidently took the chickens to sell to the buyers in the car.
Proof should be secured and an example made of the guilty parties. Thefts of this kind are getting altogether to common of late.
90 Years Ago
Two Robberies in Amery
The clothing store of A. Feit & Sons was entered through a rear basement door Sunday night between ten o’clock and midnight and merchandise stolen amounting to about $500. The loss was at first believed to be larger but after a careful check the amount was determined at the above amount. Peter Wike, clerk had been in the store at ten o’clock and again at about twelve o’clock when he discovered the robbery.
The hinges were unscrewed from the basement door and entrance made in this manner. The tire tracks of a small car or truck were found in the rear and it is believed that it was used to haul away the plunder.
All indications point to the work of an amateur, as the goods taken were apparently picked randomly from the stock, instead of loading up a much larger amount of high grade suits, etc., from the large stock. Had this been done, the amount would have run into thousands of dollars. No clue has been found aside from the tire tracks in the alley. The loss is covered by insurance.
Mr. Feit stated that he has never before collected a cent of insurance of any kind and was at a loss just how to proceed.
Weaver Station Again a Victim
On the same evening the Weaver Oil Company’s office was broken into but aside from the damage to doors and safe, nothing was obtained.
Entrance was made by cutting the screen on a basement door, breaking the glass on the inside door and releasing the lock. After gaining entrance to the basement, the robbers made their way to the stair landing and chiseled the lock from that door and made their way to the first floor where they took the cash register (weighing about 500 pounds) from the top of the safe and wheeled the safe to the center of the floor where the dial was knocked off and the contents rifled.
This is the fourth time the station has been entered by burglars and Mr. Weaver being forewarned, leaves nothing to recompense the thieves for their work. Because of the weight of the register, at least two men were necessary.
Mr. Weaver obtained footprints left on paper after stepping in oil in the basement, and a photograph of the fingerprints on the safe.
Both jobs are believed to be that of amateurs.
80 Years Ago
August 29, 1940
Guanella Bags Two Bass on One Hook
Very seldom do such fish stories “break” of a summer.
But a good one happened Friday afternoon when Ernie Guanella, Hickory Point, caught two 2-pound bass on one hook, and had a witness.
Using a plunker, artificial bait, which had two sets of hooks, Ernie started out for Wallace’s Island, with a young boy, resorter at Hickory Point. They were casting around when suddenly Ernie got a terrific jerk.
He let the whopper lay around, thinking it might be a big northern. But finally, as the bait came near the surface of the water, Ernie spied two nice bass – a catch seldom made on one hook.
September 3, 1940
Pioneer Druggist Laid to Rest
Charles O. Danielson, pioneer Amery druggist, and one of the first early civic boosters here, passed away in Minneapolis last Thursday morning, of a heart attack at the home of his mother.
Mr. Danielson was 64 years old at the time of his death.
A druggist here for 40 years, until his health began to fail him in 1928 when he went to Florida. Mr. Danielson was one of the early group of men who saw possibilities in Amery’s beauty for development.
He kept the finest drug store in this section; laid out the attractive Danielson addition to Amery; built several fine homes; designed and developed a splendid piece of scenic property known as Danielson’s park, which was in effect a sunken garden with flowing fountains; and always was active in community affairs. He was a real civic booster.
He never regained his health in Florida and came to Minneapolis in February. His death was caused by a heart attack.
He came to Amery in 1900 and for a time was employed in the drug division of the Schneider Mercantile Co. He later bought this department and moved it into the large building, which the store now occupies.
Home Burns
The home of Albert Hollerud, town of Turtle Lake, was destroyed by fire August 22 in the afternoon. The Almena fire department was called but did not respond, due to a rule of the department that the township must reimburse the department for trips.
70 Years Ago
August 24, 1950
Frost Reported in Lowlands
Last Sunday morning at 6 a.m. found the temperature receding to a record low for this time of year when it stopped just short of the freezing mark at 35 degrees. This was a sharp contrast to the high for the year record on Wednesday, Aug. 16 when the mercury soared to the stratospheric figure of 96 degrees. Tuesday also found a high registered when the temperature hit 95 degrees.
But the cold created more news than the heat in this particular instance, for it found several low-lying fields touched by frost. Several low fields in the Clayton area were reported frosted to such a degree that it was necessary to start cutting the corn on them.
65 Years Ago
August 25, 1955
Loses Clothes But Not Wallet
Take it from Roland Marschall, it pays to tuck your billfold under your pillow at night. That is, if you are sleeping in a “foreign land.”
Showing cattle and sheep at the Tri-County fair, Superior, last week, he found the wisdom of his ways when an irate carnival worker ransacked the sleeping quarters of Roland and three companions.
All told, he lost his show uniform, pants, overalls, two shirts, under clothes and $1.75 in change. His companions lost all their clothes along with their billfolds containing $16 and $20.
But all was not in vain. Exhibitor Marschall took home first in ram, ewe and sheep flock; firsts in yearling heifer, bull and third in herd of cattle.
55 Years Ago
September 2, 1965
Plans Progressing for Fall Festival
Plans are progressing for the 17th annual Fall Festival slated for Saturday, Sept. 11.
This years Fall Festival will feature a dance on the Super Valu parking lot following the football game on Friday night along with a doll buggy parade just prior to the big parade Saturday morning.
Stipes shows will have rides for the young in heart, starting on Friday night and they will continue in full operation throughout Saturday.
The milking contest this year will pit FFA queen Diane Mitchell and Supt. of Schools Daryl Lien against one another. A former Iowa farm boy, Supt. Lien implied this week that he still hasn’t lost his touch…but some observers are wagering that he has.
Freedom Singers, Hootenanny group, will stroll the main stem a couple of hours in the afternoon.
Highlight of the day will be the performance of the nationally famous Tambuitzens in the high school gym. This is the only event of the day program that will require an admission ticket with charges at $1 for adults and 50¢ for youngsters under-12 years.
Climaxing the day will be the queen pageant and coronation in the high school. Hailed as one of the most colorful in the Midwest, the event will follow the tradition of the past with its outstanding settings, lighting and drama.
45 Years Ago
September 2, 1975
District to Vote on Pool
Amery school electors will hold a special meeting at 8 p.m. in the Amery High School gym on Thursday, Sept. 4, to vote on building a proposed $500,000 swimming pool.
The special meeting was mandated by a majority vote of persons attending the annual school meeting. Amery board of education was instructed to call a special meeting and develop a proposal for financing a $500,000 pool to be constructed in conjunction with the new high school.
Two legal notices calling attention to the meeting appeared in the newspaper with one calling for a $200,000 loan at 5.5 percent simple interest from the state trust fund and the other a $300,000 loan at 5.5 percent simple interest. Both loans are scheduled to run for 20 years.
Dr. Robert Froehlich, Amery school superintendent, said this week that borrowing money from the state trust was the most economical method to raise the required funds. He added that the trust fund has a $300,000 limit making it necessary to split the proposed project into two applications.
The superintendent said that if electors approve the pool issue it will require about a ½ mill levy beginning in 1977 or 50 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation based on the 1975 valuation of the district.
35 Years Ago
September 3, 1985
Firm Plans New Building
On about Nov. 1, Jondle Video will have a new home. Mark Johnson, one of the firm’s owners, said that construction is expected to begin this week on a 50 x 100 ft. brick building on a vacant lot at the corner of Center and North Keller Ave. formerly occupied by the Amery Hotel.
Johnson said that the building will contain a 50x100 ft. section for Jondle Video, including sale of a complete line of Panasonic products, and a repair center will be located in a 20x50 ft. area of the building.
The remaining 30x50 ft. portion of the building will be devoted to an arcade with video games, pool and restaurant.
Nielson Construction will be general contractor on the project.
