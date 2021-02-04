We are a month in-have you kept your New Year’s resolution? There have been years I have made a variety of resolutions, but most years I have not.
This year I did and I lasted three days before I bid a fond adieu to our treadmill.
There is some debate on how resolutions started. The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named. In the medieval era, the knights took the “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry.
There are a variety of other theories as well, but according to the American Medical Association, approximately 46% of participants who made common New Year’s resolutions (e.g. weight loss, exercise programs, quitting smoking) were likely to succeed, over ten times as those deciding to make life changes at other times of the year.
On the contrary, a study by Richard Wiseman from the University of Bristol involving 3,000 people showed that 88% of those who set New Year resolutions fail, despite the fact that 52% of the study’s participants were confident of success at the beginning.
Maybe sometimes it works and other times not. I am still hoping to make my way back to the treadmill and maybe this time it will last four days before I “forget.” If I step away from it for a week and make it five times the next go round, it would still be an improvement. There was not one single day in 2020 that I stepped foot on that machine, so really anything is an improvement.
Maybe that is what a new year should really be about-taking baby steps toward living a better life while continuing to celebrate guilty pleasures now and then.
Not all guilty pleasures are necessarily bad for us. For example, some of my guilty pleasures include crazily singing along to Sammy Kershaw’s version of the song “Third Rate Romance Low Rent Rendezvous”, turning up Andy Gibb music and dancing around the living room when nobody else is home and watching old reruns of the 70’s CBS sitcom “Good Times.” That show was DYNOMITE!
Some of my guilty pleasures take more of a toll on my body, such as the food and drink I digest, but that is when the living room dancing comes in handy I guess.
There comes a time in life where you realize you have to refigure the way you have been doing some things. At some point, you’ve got to boost your retirement savings. You’ve got to adjust the way you care for your kids as they grow and you’ve got to reinvigorate your maturing marriage. Maybe the start of a new year might be a good time to think about those things.
You can’t really change yourself, so don’t even try. That is not what the weight loss and wrinkle cream infomercials want you to think though. My statement would appall self-help seminar leaders, but they are the ones who are wrong. Stop chasing what they are selling (unless it is an air fryer-I happen to love mine).
Mark Manson, the author of Life Advice That Doesn’t Suck said, “Trying to change yourself—that is, who you are—will inevitably lead you to fail and feel hopeless. But if you instead focus on changing your actions without worrying about how it changes you as a person, real change becomes much simpler.
If I wake up tomorrow and do the exact opposite of everything I do today, am I a changed person? Or am I simply the same person who decided to try something different?”
A new year is a great time to implement different choices in our lives, but it is also a great time to reflect and celebrate what makes us uniquely ourselves.
If you want to implement a New Year’s resolution-great, but in addition to that, commit to making sure your resolution does not take away time from your playful nature, your quest for knowledge, your desire to explore or your ability to roll with the punches.
Continue to be the best version of you, which includes not being so hard on yourself if you skip a day or more on the treadmill. That machine will always be there waiting for you to shovel off the clothes you have been piling on top of it when you are ready.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
