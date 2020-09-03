There are many signals that autumn is upon us. Some trees have started displaying color kissed leaves and the morning breeze is crisp (In fact my five-year-old went out Sunday morning and said he smells hockey season in the air). The other ultimate sign of fall of course is that school is starting.
I read a quote last week that said, “We can’t always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it.”
That quote reminded me of many parts of current life, but especially the return to school.
When in-person learning for schools came to a halt last March, school staff had to basically do a “Quickstep” to figure out how to provide an education for students. It was an unprecedented situation and they had to learn how to do the footwork fast.
A dance called the “Paso Doble” is based on a Spanish bullfight. I feel that over the summer educators were like a matador battling against a bull and in the case the animal was COVID-19. The leaders of our schools prepared hard over the past few months to ensure COVID-19 would not completely stop them from starting in-person learning.
Sometimes the best-performed dances are learned from copying the precision of others, like a line dance. At other times the best dances are derived from doing something different than anyone has ever seen before and those watching will be amazed, sort of like when Michael Jackson first performed the “Moonwalk.”
Our local schools have worked hard to have plans that are similar to other area districts, while tailoring certain things for the best interest of their particular students. Like someone once said, “Life’s a dance you learn as you go-sometimes you lead and sometimes you follow.”
Sometimes a dance may look a little funny, like a “Charleston” or “Jitterbug.” In the end though, it works-it provides entertainment. Some parts of the school’s dances this year may look funny, like social distancing and masks. In the end though, the schools are hoping it works-it will make things safer than without precautions.
Some things they try may not end up being super long lasting, sort of like “Disco-Dancing.”
Other things they implement may become a given year after year, much like a “Polka” at a Wisconsin wedding dance.
We need to be thankful we have administration, teachers and support staff who do not just want to stand on the sidelines.
It may be scary to jump in and perform an uncomfortable dance while feeling like you are being judged for every move you make. Like the wallflower who works up the courage to ask a pretty girl to dance when the D.J. plays Styx, I give each and every one of them a perfect 10 just for the amount of thought and heart they have put into the preparation.
There is no possible way they are going to be able to please all families completely. But let’s be sure to give them a round of applause for their efforts.
The school districts did their best to provide multiple options for families realizing that some were ready to jump into the mosh-pit while others wanted to practice their steps at home.
Every single day, both for those attending school in-person and for those at home, will be a challenge. Some days may flow with the grace of a “Viennese Waltz” and other days will look like a crazy uncle dancing a mix of the “Mashed Potato” and the “Twist” at a family function.
None of us know for sure what the future holds in terms of schooling, but I do believe that like anyone who has been provided a little more time to practice; school staff, students and their families are bound to be better dancers than they were last spring.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
