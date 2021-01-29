As we begin a new year, most folks are looking forward to the future. Children look forward to adulthood (spoiler alert: it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be), adults look forward to success and eventually leisure time.
I have bemoaned the fact we don’t have flying cars for years. Ever since the end of World War II, flying cars have been just a decade away. Well, it’s been 75 years since the War ended, where are our flying cars?
I think my belief in a gleaming future where flying cars would be commonplace is rooted in the Apollo missions of the late 1960s and early 1970s where men landed on the moon and returned home safely. Who hasn’t said when complaining about a product or service “they can land a man on the moon, but (insert gripe here)”?
But when I stop and think about flying cars, I am drawn to another childhood memory — the Jetsons. I can’t count the number of times I viewed the opening credits of the show where George Jetson is taking his family to school (those little bubbles the kids glide to school on would come in handy during COVID) and being dropped off at work before being fleeced by his wife. “His boy, Elroy!” (Come on, you sang along with it, you can tell me, we’re friends.)
George works at Spacely Sprockets. I use the term “work” in the popular sense of the word. Jetson turns a machine off and on, one hour a day, two days a week. Yes, he commutes two days a week to work an hour each day. And if you have ever seen the program, you know he gets in trouble and routinely gets fired (and ultimately rehired) on a regular basis working just 2 HOURS A WEEK.
Apparently, outsourcing isn’t a thing in the future.
Yes, the gleaming world of the Jetsons, set in 2062 (a century after the show premiered in 1962 on ABC in prime time) was full of all sorts of conveniences. In addition to the flying car and buildings suspended high above the ground, the Jetsons used some things that are commonplace today: talking via video chat on flat screens; robots do many jobs; push-button food provides fast and high-quality products and various high-tech devices are used for leisure.
Hmm…It sounds more than a little like life in 2021, but there are a couple of differences.
Besides the flying cars, the Jetsons had Rosie, a robot maid who took care of the home while the family was away at school and work. Rosie worked as a daycare provider as well and prepared some meals for the family.
Rosie was a sentient robot in the days when we believed robots would make our lives better. Ah, the carefree 1960s when we didn’t concern ourselves with artificial intelligence exterminating us as the dominant species on the planet.
I know some households have “smart” devices like internet capable televisions, digital assistants, internet thermostats and even refrigerators that will tell you when you are out of milk. Me? I think it would be pretty cool to have a Rosie to take care of the house, as long as I could be sure she wouldn’t crush me as I slept.
I’m OK with the help of the machine, I just don’t want to be killed by one.
