By this time next week, we will know the two football teams that are headed to the Super Bowl. This is the time of year every professional football fan lives for as the best of the best teams match up to play for the title.
It’s also a sad time for fans of teams who failed to make the playoffs or lost in the early rounds. If your team is still in the mix, enjoy the ride. Don’t obsess too much about your role in the team’s success or failure. After all, you will make all of the catches and blocks you are called on for your team. ;)
Regular readers of this space may recall I am a long-suffering Miami Dolphins fan. My team doubled its win total from last year, finishing at 10-6, missing the playoffs again.
I’m already looking forward to next year, reading speculation about the draft and free agency. What else am I going to do?
Sure, I can watch the championship games and the Super Bowl. I can even watch the Pro Bowl and see a couple of Dolphins play another game. With the demise of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and the rebooted XFL, there won’t be any spring football until 2022 when the once again rebooted XFL tries to rise like a twice toasted Phoenix from the flames. The NFL’s last attempt at a spring league, NFL Europe, folded in 2007 after a 15 year run.
I enjoy watching football, even bad football. Spring football was most successfully done nearly 40 years ago when the United States Football League (USFL) ran three seasons from 1983-1985. Back in those days, the National Football League (NFL) was the only show in town. The NFL absorbed the upstart American Football League (AFL) in 1966.
I watched the USFL back in the day and have been reading about it in the book “Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL” by Jeff Pearlman. Sportswriter and author Pearlman was obsessed by the USFL as a kid and has written a very entertaining look at the upstart league.
The business plan for the USFL was to get a national television contract, taking advantage of the relatively new cable television market. The league was supposed to be based on a strict salary cap so even smaller market teams could be sustainable.
Spoiler alert: it didn’t work out that way.
The USFL ultimately died because of egos and overspending. The salary cap quickly went out the window as teams sought to lure future or current NFL stars to their rosters. The league, spurred on and bullied by New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump, decided to go head to head with the NFL and play in the fall and gambled on an antitrust lawsuit to help them survive until the NFL proposed a merger.
NFL Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Reggie White and Steve Young all got their start in the USFL. The two-point conversion and touchdown celebrations were a couple of the “innovations” the USFL pioneered. The USFL also allowed college underclassmen to join the league.
The book highlights the excesses of the 1980s. Lots of sex, drugs and rock and roll. And check out the helmets of the Arizona Wranglers, Michigan Panthers and Boston Breakers of the USFL. Gnarly, dude.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, 715-268-8101 or P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
