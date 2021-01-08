From the publisher’s desk
Happy New Year to you! I think we can all agree 2020 was a less than stellar year. It will be remembered in years to come, but I say good riddance.
2021 has very high expectations with hopes of a return to normal social activities as vaccinations against the coronavirus become more commonplace. I hope people will take the vaccine so we can get closer to herd immunity and begin to safely gather again.
I understand why people might be suspicious of vaccinations and the coronavirus vaccine was developed quickly but has proven highly effective in clinical trials. Until the virus is under control, many members of the community won’t feel at ease being out and about.
It’s very easy to simply dismiss the fear of the virus as an individual problem. We are all individually responsible for our actions, but there are times when we succeed or fail as a society. We all have a vested interest, personally and economically, in getting our lives back to normal.
Getting vaccinated is the first step on the road back to normal.
As the new year begins, many like to set goals. Time to get your finances, health, relationships and closets in order. I think it’s great to get organized. The new year is a logical time to begin, but the procrastinator in me says any day is a good day to do these things. Do what makes you feel good about who you are, no matter what that may be.
One of the things about 2020 I hope doesn’t repeat itself is the shortages and hoarding of everything from food to cleaning supplies to toilet paper. It seems like we need to have the largest packages of everything now. If a 4 pack of toilet paper was good enough before, it seems like a triple size roll of 12 is the go to item now. If a little was good before, a lot is much better now.
I understand the need to save money, I can even understand not wanting to go to the store very often, but when it seems like you need to have an extra room in your house to accommodate the toilet paper, something is wrong, very wrong.
I know appliance stores were unable to get chest freezers last spring because people had to stock up on food because the world was ending. Kind of like the Y2K thing in 1999. Remember how many people bought generators and other survival gear because civilization was going to collapse?
Sure, it looks funny 20 years later, but the folks that bought into the fear bought hard and heavy. I imagine lots of canned goods were consumed in the year 2000. Maybe 2021 will be the year we clean out the deep freeze.
Another trend I would like to see continue is spending money with our local businesses. They were here for you when you needed them, let’s continue to do the same for them in 2021.
Let’s not put too much pressure on 2021. There’s only so much we can do to offset what 2020 and the coronavirus and its fallout took from us, so pace yourself. I think we all should do our best to be kind to each other and be mindful that other people are going though things that we can’t see or understand.
Besides, how overachieving can one year be, anyway?
Best of luck to you in the new year.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.