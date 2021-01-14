On chilly days not even really halfway through winter, I imagine many of us are dreaming of lying on the beach of some tropical destination. While these getaways do happen from time to time for some, or even annually for others, for many the closest thing they have is the day-to-day chaos of life that can be considered “just another day in Paradise.” For me, this has certainly been the case lately.
Following the craziness of Christmas, my life certainly hasn’t calmed down much. In the three weeks that follow the holiday we have three children’s birthdays. This year we had a child turn 13, the next turned 6, followed by a 17-year-old birthday. This makes for a chunk of weeks that are exhausting and expensive. Throw in some mishaps (hard to believe in the Ziemer household) and it has been an interesting ride recently.
Let’s see…we let our propane tank run out of fuel (I guess we (ok I) didn’t correctly estimate how much was in there the last time I checked the gauge), we had the alternator go out on one of our vehicles (spendy but fairly easy fix), our teenager had her first experience of going in the ditch (said teenager and vehicle were thankfully fine), I took a little tumble down our stairs (nothing was broken, I was just a sore old fat lady for a few days-wait that is nothing new) and we received notice from our tax service there was a glitch with our second stimulus, but the IRS was working on it so we would still receive it at some point (we all know how speedy the IRS tends to be, so I am not holding my breath). They say when it rains it pours, right?
Like I said, we are currently going through a plethora of birthdays at our house. I thought I would share what happened when our dear Maverick turned six last week. That morning, out of the blue, Maverick announced he was hoping during his birthday celebration that evening, we were going to throw confetti at him. We scurried around that day to find confetti and we asked him around 5p.m. if he was ready for us to throw it at him. He responded, “You can’t just throw it at me. I have to go into my room, you will call me to come out, and then you throw it at me.”
We agreed and he went to his room. We stood in one spot in the kitchen so we would not get confetti all over the place and we yelled out, “Maverick come out here, we are going to throw confetti at you!”
Mav stomped out and said, “NO! You can’t tell me you are going to throw confetti, it has to be a birthday surprise,” and stomped back into his room.
OK, during take two we yell out, “Maverick come out here, we have a surprise for you!”
He walked out and said, “What is wrong with you guys? You can’t let me see you standing there with the confetti or it will not be a birthday surprise!” He stomped back into his room once again.
During take three my husband, our daughters and myself ducked down behind the kitchen counter and yelled, “Maverick come out here, we have a surprise for you!”
He pranced out, we jumped up and covered him in confetti to which he responded, “Well, that was fun, wasn’t it?”
We all looked at each other and rolled our eyes. My husband grabbed the broom while I started pouring the two of us some wine.
When I was driving from the Amery office to the Baldwin office a few days later, I was reflecting the chaos of the past few weeks. It is cliché to say, but things really could always be worse.
Sure, I could be somewhere on a beach right now, but that vacation would come to an end after seven days, which would be super depressing. When I think of my hectic, but very full of love, life as “just another day in paradise” it is like a trip that never ends. I guess you could say I bought a one-way ticket to Ziemer Island. There may be days where I am like the little guy on the old show Fantasy Island and I am looking up at the sky for “de plane, de plane” but I would never flag it down as there is no place I would rather be.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
