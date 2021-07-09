I’m being betrayed by my body.
I turned 60 this year and I have noticed many changes in my mental and physical well being. (Insert bald joke here.)
I had a heart procedure done shortly before my birthday to correct an irregular heartbeat and I believe it was successful. Both sides of the family tree had issues with the ticker and I am so glad I was able to get treatment and surgery. Advances in heart care are extending many lives, including mine, and I am forever grateful.
I think it’s very ironic that as we age, mentally we believe we are the person we were at age 20. The problem is, our bodies change. I think that’s the most cruel betrayal of all, but I’m working my way through it.
Perhaps the most annoying change is my memory. All of my life, I have been collecting random bits of useless information. It’s my hobby.
That actor that played the butler named Bates in the 1935 movie “Top Hat” is Eric Blore. Wonderful actor, stole the show. Super Bowl VII winners? The 17-0 Miami Dolphins, vanquishing the Washington Redskins 14-7. It would have been a shutout if Garo Yepremian, the Miami kicker, wouldn’t have tried to throw a pass after a blocked field goal.
King Alfred “The Great” was the first king to promote the idea of one nation of England. He was the king of Wessex. His grandson, Athelstan, was the first king of England.
I have more, but you get the idea. I can ramble on about how cool the 1948-52 Hudsons were (the Wasp convertible was the best), but do you think I can remember the name of the person I was talking to a month ago? Or what I went to the kitchen to get?
To me, searching for those bits of information is kind of like looking at a dense forest from a clearing. I know what I am looking for is there, just inside the canopy. I can almost see it, but can’t quite make out what or where it is exactly. If I look long enough, sometimes I can just make out the edges of the memory.
It’s incredibly frustrating. I have found the best course of action to resolve the issue is to simply let it go and to think about something else. In time, seemingly unbidden, it will come to me. This is as close as I will come to having a thunderbolt or other “Looney Tunes” type of animated “eureka” moment. It’s a glorious rush when the memory comes to me.
I was told once that our brains are like large filing cabinets. When we look to access a memory, a small imaginary person starts running around our brains, opening and closing the drawers of the file cabinets, looking for the memory.
It’s a good illustration, at least for me, of what’s going on. I only wish the file clerk would move a little faster at times, or at the very least develop a better filing system.
I’ve been taking supplements like Ginko Biloba and Omega 3s, even Prevagen, the supplement developed at the University of Wisconsin, to help with my memory.
To my fellow absent minded folks – hang in there. We’re all in the same boat. At least I think it’s a boat, not a canoe.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
