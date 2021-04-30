Have you ever been called a “honyocker?”
Honyocker refers to the homesteaders, many who came from Scandinavia, who came West early in the 20th century to work as farmers. A derogatory term, it was coined by the local ranchers, who resented the way the homesteaders’ farms impinged on their grazing land.
My late father, Arved (aka “The Chief”), used to refer to me and my siblings or me and my friends as “honyockers” when we were doing something he didn’t approve of or thought was stupid. The phrase “what are you honyockers up to now?” was uttered a time or two to get us to stop doing what we were doing.
It’s one of those dad phrases that people of a certain age used as a slight or slam to keep their children in line. The only thing is, these types of phrases only work when the people being slighted understand the meaning of the phrase.
The chief had lots of these gems.
“Clumsier than a cub bear with mittens on” was one he rolled out when we couldn’t do what he wanted us to do as quickly as he wanted it done. A half century after hearing this phrase for the first time, I still can hear the chief saying it. His voice comes to me when I try to do something and fail or do something very stupid. I even say it to myself, out loud.
It’s the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve even used it on my children.
The chief had many catch phrases he would apply to problems or questions. Many were veritable verbal Swiss army knives, being able to be utilized in many different situations, much like the common butter knife he often used that did extra service as a screwdriver, putty knife and pry bar. I’m sure your father had similar phrases.
Here are a few of the chief’s nuggets of wisdom:
After a long day at the garage: “I like people less than I do squirrels...and I HATE the damn squirrels!” The chief disliked working with the public and had fought an ongoing war against squirrels invading the attic of our home.
On work and play: “If you’re not making money, you’re spending money.”
Answer for any request for material possessions he did not want to grant: “People in Hell want ice water, too.”
“You need the right tools to do the job.” This sage advice was often given while trying to pry swollen storm windows loose with a butter knife.
I often find people of my age have similar phrases, some with even common words or terms. I suspect serving in the military during World War II provided a common space for these phrases to be learned and utilized.
I think every generation finds a way to refine and distill these terms or even create new terms to be used as coping methods for jobs that don’t always go the way we intend. It is interesting to watch my adult children use phrases or snippets to deal with the trials and tribulations of life.
And, at the end of a hard day at the office, I often hear in my mind the phrase about working with the public. I don’t hate the squirrels as much as the chief did.
Everyone knows the true vermin of the yard is the chipmunk.
