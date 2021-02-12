Regular readers of my column know I’m a fan of movies from the 1930s and 40s. One of my favorites is “The Thin Man,” made in 1934, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora Charles, the married couple that solves murder mysteries.
Powell and Loy made seven “Thin Man” movies, but the original is the best, in my opinion. The movie is chock full of rapid-fire dialog peppered with jokes, puns and double entendres. Every time I watch the movie, I pick up and appreciate the jokes.
There’s a scene where Gilbert, the son of a murder suspect, is talking with some reporters.
Gilbert: “You see, my father was a sexagenarian.”
Reporter: “He was?”
Gilbert: “Yes, he admitted it.”
Reporter: “A sexagenarian, eh?”
Reporter: “But we can’t put that in the paper.”
Gilbert: “Why not?”
Reporter: “You know how they are; sex?”
Gilbert: “Well, then just say he was sixty years old.”
Reporter: “Is that what that means?”
I became a sexagenarian last week, celebrating my 60th birthday. 60 seemed to be a long way off when I turned 50, but like many things in life, it happened, whether I wanted it to or not.
I even got yet another mailing from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) asking for me to join their organization. It was a true presumptive close sales letter – they even sent a plastic membership card.
Age, as they say, is relative. You are as old or as young as you believe yourself to be. The way we act and the manner in which we care for ourselves has an impact on our health and appearance. Advances in medical care and nutrition continue to push the envelope of aging.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is often held up as a marvel of anti-aging. Truth be told, if we all had the financial resources of Brady, many of us could do the same thing. Sure, genetics play a role as well, but if we could afford the best food, a personal trainer and a relatively stress-free life, others could do the same thing. But you would also need to eat like Brady. A Men’s Health story says 80 percent of what the Brady household eats is vegetables.
But many of us don’t have financial resources to afford healthy food and best medical care. Decisions are made every day about what to eat and when to seek medical care, based on affordability. The older I get, the more convinced I am that the entire system is built backwards. We spend a lot of money treating illnesses after they have developed when spending a smaller amount on prevention and wellness could reap greater benefits.
The “Thin Man” in the movie, a man of 60 in 1934, looks like an 80-year-old of today. Many factors contributed to a shorter life a century ago: drinking, smoking and less understanding of stress. I believe stress is like radiation, we don’t see its true affects until it’s too late.
So, as I begin my sixth decade in life, I want to be more kind to my body and look for ways to minimize stress. I’d like to become a septuagenarian (70-year-old) and even an octogenarian (80-year-old) as long as I have a good quality of life.
So being a sexagenarian may not be “sexy,” but I’m going to do my best to have some fun.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, 715-268-8101 or P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
