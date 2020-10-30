Happy Halloween to you and farewell to Daylight Saving Time this weekend.
Saturday is a big night — Halloween, a full moon and the end of Daylight Saving Time. I saw a meme earlier this month that we had a full moon in early March, the start of coronavirus and Daylight Saving Time and now we are having a full moon at the end of October at the end of Daylight Saving Time. The meme suggested that perhaps this meant we could “reset to normal conditions.”
Last week’s weather extremes got me thinking about my childhood. My wife and I had been diligently chipping away at the leaves in our yard, mulching them up as they came down. The leaves were wonderful this year, weren’t they?
As I was pushing the mower, I was enjoying the color of the leaves and recalling the times as a child when I was asked to help rake the leaves.
Like many children before me and many after me, I was interested in raking leaves into a pile and then jumping in and running through the pile. My father, Arved (aka “The Chief”), who treasured his limited free time (he worked five and a half days a week), had little patience for such frivolity. Leaves were another job to be tackled as efficiently and as quickly as possible. I was asked to work, not play.
As I learned raking leaves needed to be work and not fun, I lost my “passion” for the job and wandered off to do something else.
Last week before the snowfall as I mulched leaves, I felt the same way. I really enjoyed looking at the colors, cleaning them up, not so much.
When the snow arrived last Tuesday, I fired up the snow blower to clear the sidewalk. It was the first time I had run it since the spring and it started on the second try, a win in my book. It was still snowing as I blew (squeezed?) the heavy, wet snow off the sidewalk. It was a strange sight to see bright leaves come out of my snow blower.
2020 has been a strange year. Why would I expect things to be normal in October?
As a child, I spent lots of time outside playing in the snow. Did I ever take the time to scoop the sidewalk? Nope. The Chief had to do the shoveling after standing on concrete for nine hours working on cars and trucks.
Playing in the snow is fun, keeping the sidewalks safe and clear is work. Work, no matter what age you are, is rarely fun.
I decided that leaves and snow are much more fun when you are a child.
I did experience one feeling that is common to children and adults after a snow storm — the feeling of being snug and cozy at home while it snows outside.
There’s something very special about the warm feeling of security one has being safe and sound. It’s a universal feeling I think and I know the lure of being home and safe is a siren’s call to me, especially when I am outside moving snow.
Here’s hoping the weather gets back to whatever passes for “normal” these days.
Enjoy your extra hour of sleep this weekend.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
