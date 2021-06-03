I once read that everybody needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home. I think the same can be said for a place of employment. Everybody needs a job to work at, but a supportive workplace is what helps you build a career.
Some of my favorite memories from childhood are from times when my family’s workplaces hosted summer picnics or holiday events.
My mother worked at Apple River Memorial Hospital when I was younger and I have fond recollections of gatherings hosted by the hospital for the employees and their children. My grandmother worked at Amery’s Electrocraft and I remember their summer picnics each year at North Park. My grandfather worked for Land-O-Lakes, and the next best thing to the cases of nacho cheese he would bring home to us, were the epic family activities the company offered.
Gathering together with the other employees and their children was almost like an extended-family reunion. I watched my parents and grandparents truly invest their time and energy into their jobs and looking back I can see these companies were invested into our family as well.
We all have our own wonderful little families and our workplaces can be like the big happy dysfunctional family that we are all a part of.
I truly care about the other people I work with and each of their families. I know they feel the same way about me and my loved ones at home. I have also felt it is important for my husband and kids to care about my place of employment too. Recently, I really put them to the test on this.
Our company recently printed a new publication geared toward people who live (both full and part time) on area lakes. A lot of work goes into a publication: advertising, writing, design, printing and delivery. In the case of this new publication, delivery happens to be by hand, straight to people’s homes.
Many places are having a hard time finding help right now, which was also the case when looking for a newspaper delivery person. So, I did what any good employee would do for their company…I signed my husband up for the job.
Yes, Josh works full time at Cardinal Glass; sure he runs the kids around to various activities; he does indeed have to keep up with the care of a five acre lawn; so I thought in his free time he could be a newspaper delivery boy.
He often talks about how his brother had a newspaper delivery job when they were younger, to which Jeremy slacked off. When Jeremy wouldn’t get out of bed to deliver papers, their mother would make Josh go out and do it.
Josh brings it up so often, it led me to believe he maybe missed delivering papers?
He and I spent five very quick days last week in Costa Mujeres. Upon landing home, we went straight from the airport to the plant to pick up the newspapers. He was set to start delivering the next morning.
Long story short, it soon became very apparent this was more than a one-person job. We spent our anniversary the other day driving around together delivering papers. We had a few disagreements as I was always driving too close or not close enough to paper boxes he was trying to stuff. If they were doorstep delivery places, I was driving either too far ahead or too far behind the steps he was visiting. By the end of that day I sent a text message back to my office that read, “Horse Lake is done. Sand Lake is done, Wapo is done and by the end of the day my marriage might be too.”
Later in the evening, Josh and I had a good chuckle about things. In the days that followed, all of our kids and my sister pitched in, by either stuffing papers into bags or delivering them.
Although our children were not immediately jumping for joy about the work, I truly believe it taught them some of the same lessons I learned when I was younger. If you invest in your workplace and they invest in you, your job can build more than PTO, benefits and a paycheck-it can build a family (in more ways than one).
Also, if your paper ended up in your flower bed- it wasn’t me-it was Josh.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.