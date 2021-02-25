“We recognize that what unites us is greater than what divides us.” This was a remark by Senator John F. Kennedy at the Democratic City Committee Annual Pre-election dinner in Easton Penn., Oct. 30, 1957.
Why cite a 63-year-old old quote in my column? Because I think it continues to resonate. The statement highlights that as neighbors we enjoy common interests, and although we often see things differently, our common ground is greater and much more important than what we disagree on. This feeling sat strong with me after the Amery High School wrestlers brought home the State Championship title this past weekend.
I was out shopping for volleyball shoes for kiddo #2 last weekend, when I received the news Amery had taken State. Tears crept out from my eyes to the dismay of my embarrassed 13-year-old. She couldn’t understand why I was so emotional about the Champions and at first neither did I.
Sure I always have a soft spot for anything Amery Warrior related. Any excuse to reminisce about my very own Glory Days at AHS is appreciated. I graduated with three parents (Kelli Ingham, Kelly Cook and Mark Andren) of the current State Champion Warriors, but I do not have a son on the team; in fact I am not even super close with any of the boys on the roster.
Part of being from a small town is sort of being connected to everyone though. When I look at the athletes of the sports teams, the kids in band and choir, the students in FFA, the members that form the Chess Club or FBLA and the Scouts selling popcorn or cookies-I, in some way shape or form have a connection to the kiddo.
Maybe they have bagged my groceries or scooped my ice cream cone. Maybe they are classmates of one of my children, maybe I went to school with their parents or maybe I have heard their grandparents proudly brag at church. Regardless of what or how tiny the connection is, especially in times like this; let’s celebrate their victories.
It has been a rough year for every single person on the planet, especially the kids. Some clubs have still not been able to gather, as they knew it. A handful of months ago area athletes did not even know if they would be able to compete. They had to do it different than in the past, but these athletes did it with grace and determination.
I think I became so emotional about the wrestler’s accomplishment because in a year that has been filled with so many disagreements about so many things, there was finally a reason for the community to celebrate something incredible. An achievement like this should always be celebrated, but in times like these, let’s celebrate the heck out of it.
I stood in Soo Line Park Sunday as part of the crowd that welcomed home the wrestlers. It was the first time in a very long time I found myself surrounded by a large group of smiles, laughter and cheers without a jeer in sight.
So, I personally want to say thank you to the young men who brought some sunshine (literally and figuratively) back to town with them. Thank you to the families, mentors and coaches who helped shape these gentlemen into people this community can be proud of (which would have been the case win or lose).
Coach Mike Kelly spoke at the Welcome Home gathering for the team that afternoon. He told the boys that being a State Champion is something that can never be taken away from them; he said someday they would be sitting in the nursing home talking about being a State Champion. Long before any of those athletes are in the nursing home, I will be living there. I will think back to 2020/21 and the tumultuous times and describe to my great-grandchildren that it wasn’t the FINALLY above zero temps that thawed the hearts of the town the third weekend of February, but instead a group of outstanding young men that brought home the State title.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.