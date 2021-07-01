In recent weeks Amery and other surrounding communities have experienced a great deal of loss. There have been six young people who have lived within a thirty-mile radius of here that have lost their lives. They leave behind a trail of family and friends who are trying their hardest to wade through grief filled “Why?s” and try to figure out how to go on with a life that will be different after the loss of someone so dear to them.
I didn’t know any of these young people. I do know family and friends of some of them and a friend of a friend of others. That is what it is like when you live in a small area, there is always some sort of connection. Regardless of how many people stand in the line of the connection, I have been keeping the loved ones of these six in the forefront of my mind.
Our family can somewhat relate to the pain they are experiencing as my husband’s mother passed away last week too.
Two and a half years ago, after her cancer was discovered, she was given two to six months to live. She fought a long hard battle and we are thankful she is now pain free.
An old friend of mine passed away last April and a Celebration of Life was held for him last Sunday. A few weeks ago, I had planned on attending, but once the day actually arrived last weekend, I didn’t think I could go.
I had just been to my Mother-In-Laws service days before. I felt in a funk and honestly didn’t know if it was a good idea to attend.
My friend, who years ago I spoke to daily, I now only exchanged messages with a few times a year.
In our lifetime, we experience many seasons. Time marks some seasons. Friendship as a toddler is different than friendship as a young child, which is different than friendship as a teenager or an adult.
Other seasons are marked by defined periods of our life – high school, college, as a young single, a newly married couple, early parenthood, established parenthood, empty nest, retirement, etc.
Group membership in a sorority, church, or sports activity is a season. A specific location like a school, job or neighborhood may be a season.
Whatever the type, we are friends when we have that season in common.
But when that season ends, sometimes the visits and calls get fewer and farther between.
I still loved my old pal as much as ever and when he passed last spring, I was truly saddened. But, there was a part of me that wondered if it would really even matter if I attended his celebration or not.
As I drove home from the grocery store Sunday morning, one of this person’s favorite songs came on the radio. It was “Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson.
I had a flashback of my pal sticking a dollar in the jukebox and punching in the numbers to this song a few times when I was down in the dumps. He would grab my hand and twirl me around as he sang,
So smile for a while and let’s be jolly
Love shouldn’t be so melancholy
Come along and share the good times while we can
I beg your pardon
I never promised you a rose garden
Along with the sunshine
There’s gotta be a little rain some time
Hearing the song was enough to change my mind. I attended the celebration and saw many old familiar faces. It was a good time to catch up with people and share stories of old times. It was bittersweet to see photos of our old gang moving across the video screen. Many laughs, a few tears and some much-needed hugs were shared.
In the end, my presence did matter; it mattered to me. Because in the end, my heart actually felt a little more healed than it had earlier in the day.
The past week has truly taught me that sometimes in life and in death it feels like a song may have ended, but I think it is important to let the melody carry on in your heart.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.