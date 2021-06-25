I hope everyone had a nice Father’s Day. I was fortunate enough to have breakfast with my dad and my granddad. Later in the day I spoke to my other grandfather (Papa Block) who lives in Arkansas (the state, not the quaint unincorporated Pepin County, Wisconsin town).
I am really fortunate to still have both of my grandfathers. I am beyond grateful for the hard work my grandpas and dad put in over the years to provide for their families and I do not think any newspaper column would ever be long enough to thank them for everything they have done for me.
I think many people cherish the first monumental years of becoming a father. It is new and exciting. Although there are times of very little sleep, it probably feels like life cannot get any better. Paintings of tiny little handprints are quite heartwarming, and you envision all of the wonderful things awaiting your child in the future.
I have figured out that in reality it actually does get better. I am obviously not a father, but I just have a hunch that being a dad of adult children is even sweeter. Being a grandpa is the cherry on top.
I wish I actually kept track of how many times a week I say to my husband, “My Dad said we should (insert suggestion) So I think that is what we should do.” This could be advice pertaining to the house, vehicles, children-anything really.
It is funny how life changes. When I was younger I thought my boyfriends were the smartest guys on earth (insert obnoxious chuckle here). I would have listened to almost anything one of them said over any advice my dear old dad was dishing out. Now my hubby does not stand a chance at winning out over anything my dad suggests.
In fact, my poor husband is doubly doomed. He has multiple teenage daughters who assume they know more than he does and a wife who decided after the age of 30 (ok maybe 40) to start listening to her dad more than anyone else.
There were probably many years when my dad wanted to strangle me. To be quite honest there are probably still days he wants to strangle me. The way I see it, if I would have been a perfect child who listened to everything he said, never talked back and completed every chore before being asked, life would have been quite boring and I wouldn’t be the amazing gift that I am today. So, Dad, You’re Welcome!
My father survived teen years with three children and my husband Josh will survive these years too. It will eventually pay off. Someday our children will be grown and each of them in their own time will hopefully figure out that their father always knew best. He stands a chance at being a grandfather someday (in the distant future). Even better than being the father of kids who finally pulled their heads out of their… is getting to be a grandfather.
I love my dad, but I truly adore my Granddad Siegert and Papa Block. My grandfathers are the kindest, wisest and funniest men on the face of the earth. I know my kids feel the same way about my dad. The thing is that Grandpas are really just antique little boys. That is why I love to hear tales from my Granddad and Papa about their younger years and my kids enjoy hearing the same from my father.
I would like to say congratulations to all of the new daddies out there. I hope your first Father’s Day was full of joy.
I would like to tell all of the dads of kids ranging from the terrible twos to the trying teens to the traumatic twenties to hang in there.
Finally, to the fathers and grandfathers (especially mine) who have worked hard, played hard and provided unconditional love, guidance and support to eventually grateful children, I hope everyday feels like Father’s Day.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
