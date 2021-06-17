I suppose you could say a parade looks like a bunch of people excited about being in traffic. I see much more than that though.
It is mid June and I have already been to my fair share of parades this season. Most of them have been to watch my daughter ride through various communities as part of the Amery Royalty. This past weekend she headed off to Somerset, while I set sail for Baldwin to capture photos of their parade for the newspaper.
Before this year, I was apart of the Amery Fall Festival committee for 13 years. A tremendous amount of work goes into planning these festivals and many times it can be a fairly thankless job.
More often than not you receive communications from community members expressing frustration there were not enough bands in the parade, the line was too long at the food stands, the carnival didn’t open early enough, the music was too loud at the dance and it rained (anyone who has ever sat on one of these committees knows that others feel the committee has control of every aspect of the weekend including the weather).
I would like to give a shout out to the organizers of all of the various town festivals I have been attending. I see you. I see you jumping on ATV’s and golf carts to jet across your town to work one event after another. I see you missing out on some of the fun to ensure that other people have a great time. I see you welcoming our Amery Royalty court and others with kindness and charm, leaving them with a feeling of why your little community is so great.
I would like to give a HUGE round of applause to the organizers of the Baldwin Windmill Days parade. I had never attended before, but I will be back.
It was an awesome parade! There was a wonderful variety of a line-up and I am hoping the area dentists were sponsors of the event because after the amount of candy I saw thrown, the area tooth doctors are going to be making a mint.
Speaking of sponsorship, I want to also give a very loud THANK YOU to local businesses who support their town festivals. Money does not just fall out of the sky for these festivals to take place. They simply would not exist without the support of generous area businesses.
A festival weekend is also many times a huge fundraiser for many town clubs/sports teams. I will never leave one of these communities without stopping at a booth to buy something (anything) that contributes (even just a little bit) to one of these organizations.
One of the coolest things I saw in Baldwin was their float carrying the royalty coming through the parade early on and coming through again towards the end. The second time around it carried the dancing parents of the outgoing royalty. I know how much time those parents put in and I thought it was a brilliant idea.
I mentioned it to my princess and she looked at me with horrified eyes. Deep down I think she knows if we started this tradition in Amery, my dancing on the float would totally upstage her.
Around here there are as many festivals as there are mosquitoes after a rain.
I hope to see you at one of the following parades on my upcoming schedule:
Clayton, Arkansas (Wisconsin), Columbia Heights, Clear Lake, Balsam Lake, Spooner, Turtle Lake, St. Croix Falls, Hopkins, Elmwood, Hammond, Milltown, Hudson, Cumberland and Glenwood City and of course Amery Fall Festival September 16-19.
This will be my first year in quite sometime not working behind the scenes and I am looking forward to seeing the festival with fresh eyes.
I love everything about these little gatherings. I love the joy on the faces of children. I love the fair food and drink. I love the free can cozies, fIy-swatters and other trinkets that get handed out. I love the brave men and women who lead the parades with the American flag, the very important people who close out the show following right behind the horses and everything in between.
Most importantly I love the camaraderie of a community joined together. I wish everyday could be like a parade in small town U.S.A.
May you never be too grown up to search the street for the lone piece of candy left behind at the end of a parade.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
