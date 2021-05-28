As you read this, I am laying on a beach in Costa Mujeres, Mexico. I am pretty sure I have a large drink with a tiny umbrella in my hand. My husband is probably fanning me…oh who I am kidding? He is probably at the resort’s golf course.
After a few re-schedules we are finally on a vacation that we had originally scheduled for March 16, 2020. The cancellation of a cruise to the Bahamas was just the first of many curve balls tossed at us by COVID-19. Compared to some others, we came out of the past 15 months fairly unscathed, but we were definitely ready for our getaway.
Regardless of the stress of 2020, the real reason we need to take advantage of our five days away was mainly the chaos of preparing for vacation. After finally making the decision to travel, we prepared for people to watch our home. We made arrangements for our children with my sister and father (I hope my dad is doing ok, as it has been many years since he has to be responsible for mouthy youngsters). Besides pre-writing newspaper articles, cleaning and packing, I also had to have estimates done for recent hail damage. When it rains it storms, right?
I made it through and my reward is the Caribbean sunshine celebrating my wedding anniversary with Josh. I am probably complaining that I am missing the kids, but like I said, Josh cannot hear me because he is at the golf course. I have probably made some new friends and knowing me, I am probably very sunburnt (sunscreen? Who needs sunscreen?).
Eventually Josh and I will reunite and there are sure to be some shenanigans, they seem to follow us wherever we go. I wouldn’t want to be on this trip with anyone else (except maybe Lionel Richie-he is just so dreamy). I take that back, I really wouldn’t want to be on this trip with anyone else.
Isn’t that what marriage is all about-saying things and taking it back? Or, saying things and not remembering you said them? In our situation, nine times out of ten, it is me saying something and Josh not remembering what I said…”he didn’t hear me”…
Last week my husband’s grandmother passed away. Josh’s grandparents had been married for 72 years. They had a beautiful marriage that was filled with so many wonderful experiences that I am sure outshined the times of “not hearing” or “not remembering.” They had many years filled with love and laughter. They set a fine example for their eight children, 25 grandchildren and gaggle of great and great-great grandchildren.
Life is never boring with Josh and April Ziemer. I am hopeful this trip is just one of many times that will be far more in the forefront of our minds than any little tiff we ever have.
Until I can get back and share some of our antics with readers, I hope you enjoy this laughable marriage story I found:
An elderly Italian man lay dying in his bed. While suffering the agonies of impending death, he suddenly smelled the aroma of his favorite Italian anisette sprinkle cookies wafting up the stairs. Gathering his remaining strength, he lifted himself from the bed. Leaning against the wall, he slowly made his way out of the bedroom, and with even greater effort, gripping the railing with both hands he crawled downstairs. With labored breath, he leaned against the doorframe of the kitchen. Were it not for death’s agony, he would have thought himself already in heaven, for there, spread out upon waxed paper on the kitchen table were literally hundreds of his favorite anisette sprinkled cookies. Was it heaven? Or was it one final act of heroic love from his devoted Italian wife of sixty years, seeing to it that he left this world a happy man? Mustering one great final effort, he threw himself towards the table. His parched lips parted, the wondrous taste of the cookie was already in his mouth, seemingly bringing him back to life. The aged and withered hand trembled on its way to a cookie at the edge of the table, when it was suddenly smacked with a spatula by his wife..... ‘Back off!’ she said, ‘they’re for the funeral.’
In their 1979 song “An American Dream” The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Linda Ronstadt sang, “I think a tropical vacation this year, might be the answer to this hillbilly fear.”-Man I sure hope so!
As my column headline said, “Te veo pronto”…See you soon!
