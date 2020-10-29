I hear people frequently say they feel like they are turning into their mother of father. That has never been the case for me. In a first last week, I finally heard my parent’s voices leaving my lips.
When it comes to my late mother, I never looked like her. Besides music, I never had the same interests as her. Crocheting, baking and gardening were never hobbies that clicked with me.
My dad is not my birth father, so it was always the question of nature vs. nurture leaving its mark on me. I never took to playing hockey; hunting/trapping or cutting wood (or any physical labor for that matter) so it didn’t really seem the whole nurture thing left much of a stamp.
Last Tuesday as the snowflakes danced down from the sky, I swear they seeped into my pores and filled me with the worry and words of my parents.
I turned 16 on Tuesday, December 15, 1992. Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” dominated the airwaves. Bill Clinton had recently been elected president and America’s largest shopping mall spanning 78 acres was being constructed in Minnesota. After ruling the late-night television for more than 20 years, Johnny Carson hosted his final show on The Tonight Show. The first text-based Web Browser was released to the public marking the beginning of the now famous World Wide Web Era.
Even bigger than all of that, I was about to gain my freedom with my driver’s license.
I remember my mom suggesting maybe I should wait until the spring. She didn’t think driving on the snow covered roads were the best time to tackle being a newly licensed driver.
I couldn’t help what time of year I had been born and I was not about to wait for robins to appear to climb behind the wheel. I made my appointment at the Amery DMV and after one attempt, the late great Robert Pabst signed off for me to become a licensed driver.
It seemed like that winter and for many that followed, my parents were always nagging me. Was I really going to climb into the Chevy Beretta and hit the road wearing my jeans rolled up, canvas sneakers without socks and no coat? I absolutely was.
They said I would be sorry if I went into the ditch. They were right, but I never told them (about going in the ditch and about being right). I just could not understand why they cared so much.
Fast forward 28 years and I finally get it. Our oldest child, Rylee, received her license early last March. Most of the bad weather was finished for the year and soon enough the world came to a halt due to COVID-19, so she wasn’t driving much anyways.
Last Tuesday morning as Ken Barlow stood in front of the KSTP weather map and shared what was to come, I started to panic. I started thinking maybe Rylee shouldn’t drive to school that day. My husband said the weather people were always wrong and we would probably only get a few flurries.
I eyed Rylee’s attire up and down. I asked if she had extra gloves in the car and if she had put the snow scrapper in her vehicle yet.
As she left, I told her to call us that afternoon if it did indeed snow. We could come pick her up and leave her car at the school. My husband once again said I was over-reacting, reminding me that Rylee’s car had just gotten new tires and she had the safest ride in the household.
As we all know, it did snow more than a few flurries that day. Rylee drove home herself and did just fine. For the record, it was my husband who was panicking that afternoon when she hit the road. When we both called to check and make sure she had made it safe and sound, she thought we were ridiculous for being so worried.
Someday she will understand. Just as I was preaching the words of Steve and Sharon to her, 28 years from now she may be preaching the words of Josh and April.
You spend years wishing your parents would get off your back, only to realize they are the only ones who ever really had your back. No matter how far we have come, our parents are always in us, sometimes tucked way deep inside just waiting for a little life lesson or in this case, some snow to come crawling out.
