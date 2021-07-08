According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, an old wives’ tale is a traditional belief that is not based on fact.
Well, I suppose that is pretty accurate. If we are speaking of the old wife that is writing this column, I tell a lot of tales. The biggest one being to my family when I tell them if they do not start cleaning up after themselves that I am not going to keep doing it for them.
Whether you’re afraid to go swimming after you eat, or you won’t go outside with wet hair, everyone has old wives’ tales they’ve believed since childhood. I found recently came across some more traditional old wives’ tales I thought readers may find interesting.
Did you know, if a statue in the park of a person on a horse has both front legs in the air, the person died in battle; if the horse has one front leg in the air, the person died as a result of wounds received in battle; if the horse has all four legs on the ground, the person died of natural causes?
History lesson: Here are some facts about the 1500’s: Most people got married in June because they took their yearly bath in May and still smelled pretty good by June. However, they were starting to smell, so brides carried a bouquet of flowers to hide the body odor.
Baths consisted of a big tub filled with hot water. The man of the house had the privilege of the nice clean water, then the sons and the other men, then the women, and finally the children. Last of all the babies. By then the water was so dirty that you could actually lose someone in it-hence the saying “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water”.
Houses had thatched roofs-thick straw, piled high, with no wood underneath. It was the only place for animals to get warm, so all the dogs and cats and other small animals, (bugs, rats, and mice) lived in the roof. When it rained it became slippery and sometime the animals would slip and fall off the roof-hence the saying “It’s raining cats and dogs”. There was nothing to stop things from falling in the house. This posed a real problem in the bed room where bugs and other droppings could really mess up your nice clean bed. Hence a bed with big posts and a sheet hung over the bed afforded some protection. That’s how canopy beds came into existence. The floor was dirt. Only the wealthy had something other than dirt, hence the saying “dirt poor”.
Old wives’ tale: You should always follow the “five-second rule”: If you’ve ever let a snack slip from your fingers, you’ve probably thought about following the five-second rule. This well-known rule implies that food can lie on the ground for five long seconds before becoming contaminated by bacteria. Unfortunately, there is no scientific evidence of a golden window in which food can be dropped and safely recovered.
“Eating food that’s fallen to the ground does come with a risk of taking in bacteria known to cause food poisoning,” said Arefa Cassobhoy, MD, MPH. “Research shows food will instantaneously pick up bacteria from the surface it lands on.” A study found that no food completely avoided contamination. Watermelon picked up the most germs, while gummy candy picked up the fewest.
Old wives’ tale: Overdo it? Have a little hair of the dog: One common suggestion for a hangover is to have the “hair of the dog that bit you”—meaning, another alcoholic drink. The old wives’ tale and the expression is a spin-off from the misguided notion that you could recover from a dog bite by plucking a hair from the dog and holding it to the wound. Unfortunately, the advice doesn’t work any better for hangovers than it does for dog bites. The only way it works is by numbing your pain, but that will postpone and prolong your misery.
Old wives’ tale: Turkey makes you tired. Each year on Thanksgiving, as we clean the last bit of turkey and stuffing off of our plates, a wave of exhaustion hits us. Many people identify this sleepy state as a side effect of the turkey, but this is just another old wives’ tale. While meat does contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps to create melatonin, a brain chemical known for making people tired, turkey does not actually cause more fatigue than other foods.
Call them old wives’ tales, call them motherly myths or call them lies your mama told-most of all call them entertaining.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
