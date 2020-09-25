I have had many Fall Festival memories throughout the years. Some from childhood, a few from hometown visits while away at college and plenty from my “adult” years as a member of the Fall Festival committee. This year takes the cake.
For many, many months I knew this year would be different. COVID-19 changed everything. When it came time for planning this year’s festivities our whole group knew we were darned if we did and darned if we didn’t. Planning a one-day event was so different than any planning I had ever pitched in with before.
I knew this time around would also be different as it would be my last one to plan. I had decided after many years to hang up my Fall Festival hat after 2020. As much as months ago it seemed like an easy decision, as time grew near I became a little emotional over it. I absolutely LOVE Fall Festival; every last bit of it. I eventually laugh at the yearly mishaps and I cherish the solid friendships I have made with my committee cohorts.
One last thing that will always make this year stand out in my mind was that my daughter ran for Miss Amery. She was one of 13 very deserving girls and this Mama Bear was a nervous wreck for my cub by the time Saturday morning rolled around.
That morning started out like most other Fall Fest mornings for me. A handful of years ago, my hubby, Josh, bought me an Amery charm that I always wear on either a necklace or bracelet for Fall Festival. I went to put it on like I do every year and it was missing from the spot where I keep it. I looked over and over again to no avail. I thought one of the kiddos must have been digging in my stuff and decided to look in one other place.
I have an old jewelry box that doesn’t hold much of anything except for old Forensics medals from High School and an ugly metal ring that a boy gave me from a gumball machine in sixth grade. I opened every little drawer on the box. After opening the last drawer, I still did not find my Amery charm, but I found something else that I was meant to stumble upon.
In ninth grade, with my very first paycheck, I bought my mom a necklace with her birthstone on the base of a tree and the birthstones of my two sisters and myself at the top of the branches. About ten years after I gave it to her, I asked her why she never wore it and she told me it made her break out. I asked her if I could have it and she gave it to me. I’m not sure why I asked for it, as I do not remember ever wearing it. I guess I stuck it in that old jewelry box and never gave it a second thought.
Fast forward to last Saturday, it was September 19, my mom’s birthday. It was also our first birthday without her since she passed away last October. I put on that necklace and braced myself for Fall FestiDAY.
It was a beautiful day that was capped off with our daughter Rylee being crowned as a princess. It dawned on me later that evening that when I was pregnant with Rylee, my mom worked at Willow Ridge with some wonderful ladies. At the same time I was having a daughter, her work pals, Sheri, Mary B. and Leanne were also expecting new granddaughters. My mom thought that was so cool that they would all be grandmas together.
I would like to think that my mom watched from up above last Saturday when her granddaughter was crowned, Sheri’s granddaughter was crowned and Leanne and Mary B.’s granddaughter was crowned (those two share the same granddaughter). If my mom thought it was cool that they were born at the same time, I can only imagine what she thinks about the three being on court together.
Those three are going to have an amazing time with the other two beauties that were crowned. I guess this is where I pass off my Fall Festival torch to the next generation.
When people heard we were moving all festivities to Michael Park this year, the number one question I was always asked was, “What will you do if it rains?”
I never had to worry about that as the sun shined from above that day both literally and metaphorically.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached at 715-268-8101.
