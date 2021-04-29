Summer seems within reach and summer is full of many glorious things. Backyard BBQs, pool parties and campfires all make for fantastic summer days. There is really only one major drag about summer…ROAD CONSTRUCTION (make that two things if it is a humid day and you have naturally curly hair).
Road construction season is no fun for drivers or the workers. Those poor workers are standing next to signs that read, “Right Lane Closed Ahead,” but what people read is, “Right Lane ‘might’ be closed ahead, so just stay in your lane and merge at the last second if you have to.”
I am sure the road workers have seen it all. My Amery office sits right on Highway 46, which is currently under a mass renovation. There are times I see the workers out there trying so hard to get their job done, only for people to curiously walk through their work zones asking question after question. It seems the guys are good sports about it, but it has to get under their skin at times.
We all want the same thing; nice roads to cruise through as we hustle and bustle through the craziness of everyday life.
But maybe, just maybe, what we need in life sometimes is some road construction or a wrong turn, to slow us down so we can take time to restore our patience and give us time to think.
A good handful of years ago, I took my Godson David (who is turning 21 next month) to purchase an outfit for his upcoming Confirmation. Along the way, we decided to veer off and check out the new house my husband (who was in the home building business at the time) was constructing in Liberty Village just outside of Stillwater. After stopping to visit Josh, we ended up taking a wrong turn leaving and got lost.
I didn’t even know how to use the GPS on my phone. We had a long ride and a long talk about video games, global warming, one of his friends having a girlfriend, the lack of freshwater seal species, divorce, how all people have good in them and how other drivers on the road (other than me) are idiots.
We talked about life having good days and bad days and decided that this was a good day, but nowhere near the best days of his life that he has to look forward to. I remember thinking this was by far the best wrong turn I had ever taken.
Last weekend our oldest daughter attended Prom. We ran to the cities to have her nails done Saturday morning and it seemed as we were trying to rush home to finish preparations, we were hitting every single red light. I could tell she was getting nervous and I was as well.
While sitting at what seemed like an especially long red light, I heard the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believing” starting to play on the radio. I cranked it up as loud as it would go and started to dance in my seat. I looked over at Rylee, who was bound to look back with an embarrassed and disgusted face. I was wrong. She actually joined right along. We followed with a performance of Ike and Tina’s “Rolling Down the River.” While I normally like the spotlight, I sang the Ike part and let her be Tina; after all-it was her prom day.
Our CAReoke concert on the drive home lessened our worries and gave us some memorable quality time.
Here is my advice: Make the most of the road construction and red lights. Take wrong turns, in fact wrong turns can be just as important in life than right turns. Smile at strangers-better yet say hello or even make conversation with a stranger.
Open unmarked doors. Do things without always knowing how they will turn out.
Take time to think, to talk and to sing.
You are curious and smart and bored. There are so many adventures that you miss because you have an exact plan with a rigid schedule. To find these adventures, look for tiny interesting opportunities and go with them.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
