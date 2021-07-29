In there 1982 hit “Vacation” pop group The Go-Go’s sang, “Vacation, all I ever wanted.
Vacation, had to get away.” It is so obvious that none of The Go-Go’s were vacationing with their husband and children.
Last week the Ziemers headed off for a three-day getaway to Duluth. Should be simple enough to plan and prepare for, right? WRONG.
To be fair, part of the trip was earmarked to have our oldest child’s Senior pictures taken. So, part of the preparation was choosing outfits and accessories. Why wouldn’t a 17-year-old wait until the day before to decide what bring and announce that a quarter of it needed to be washed or ironed?
I washed, and I sort of ironed…o.k. I threw some clothes in the dryer with a damp towel. I packed for myself and our youngest. I made sure dishes were washed, the floor was vacuumed and the garbage was out. My husband Josh asked why the house had to be so clean to sit empty. He asked, “Are you afraid the burglars will be offended by two dishes in the sink while we are gone?”
On the morning of take-off, I watched Rylee lug a very large suitcase down the stairs full of portrait outfits and another bag of “regular clothes” to bring on the trip, I saw Josh with a floppy (quite un-full) duffle bag.
I asked him if that was all he was bringing. “All I need are swim trunks and my lucky palm tree tank top and I will be fine,” he responded.
I rolled my eyes and thought he would take that as a hint to grab more clothes. He didn’t and was sorry for it later during the chilly Northern air trip, but never admitted it out loud.
Once we piled into the minivan, Josh had to run back into the house three or four times for things we had forgotten (at least we hadn’t yet left the driveway).
We drove up the Wisconsin side as we needed to veer off into Hayward and pick up our daughter Reagan, who had been up camping with a friend.
We stopped and had breakfast in Rice Lake at the Norske Nook. When I was growing up and going on vacations with my Nanny and Granddad, we always stopped at the Norske Nook in Osseo as the kick-off to a smooth family excursion. Maybe Rice Lake doesn’t have the same magic as Osseo because our trip wasn’t without it’s fair share of bumps.
Once we arrived, the weather certainly was not what we expected. We also could never agree on where to eat. Once we did, the GPS never really seemed to take us straight to the restaurant.
There was quite a bit of road construction in downtown Duluth, which made me even more homesick for Amery. At least I have gotten the side street detours mastered around here.
There were plenty of times the kids bickered and a handful of times where I was frustrated with them and my hubby all at the same time.
What matters most is that we sang in the car, we swam, we shopped, we mini-golfed, we visited ice cream shops and candy stores and most importantly we laughed.
While Rylee had her picture time, Josh took the other kids to the aquarium and on an adventure to look for Lake Superior Agates and “sea glass.”
I enjoyed my time with our oldest during her portraits and although I didn’t think it was possible, she used every last thread of clothing she had packed in her over-stuffed suitcase.
The words, “Don’t Blink” had two meanings for me last week. While I wanted Rylee to have her eyes open in the photos, the bigger meaning was about how quickly the years have flown by. I blinked and now my firstborn will be flying from the nest by this time next year.
Time is like a thief and has stolen so many things that I always said we should do with the kids and still haven’t. While our trips both large and mini alike seem to be filled with chaos and craziness, I am going to cram as many more as I can into the time we have together as a family. They might be a little disorganized, they just may be a bit goofy, they tend to be a bit loud (I have no clue where they get that from), but they are mine and I will forever cherish all of our moments together.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
