When I was a child there was nothing better than sitting down with a R.C. Cola and a Whatchamacallit Bar to tune into one of the many daily game shows available on our five channels. One by one many of the shows drifted away, but today there has been a game show comeback with some great, some not so great and some that in my opinion should be cancelled ASAP.
Lets get it over with and start with the bad…I would put the new Supermarket Sweep at the top of the list. The show is combination team-based quiz show with the novel concept of a live, timed race through a supermarket. In the timed race, cameras follow the teams with shopping carts through a large vacated supermarket with several aisles; the value of items thrown into the cart determine the winning team. The original show was broadcast December 20, 1965. The host for the 1960s version was Bill Malone and obviously this was way before my time. The host for the next version was David Ruprecht, who was a lovable dork. The 2020 version is hosted and announced by Leslie Jones. She is loud and obnoxious and I find her tough to watch. They have added in all kinds of bonuses to the new show and it is totally unnecessary as I can go to any area grocery store and spend tons of money without finding a humongous can of creamed corn to add $100 to my cart. I hope ABC cancels this sham of a show and replaces it with almost anything.
Let’s move on to the not so great…The Fox network’s new version of Name That Tune. I can easily sit through it. The series features contestants competing to correctly identify songs being played by an on-stage orchestra or band. It first premiered on NBC Radio in 1952. A revived version of Name That Tune premiered in 1974 with a new format, with a Dennis James–hosted daytime version on NBC, and a weekly syndicated version (later known as The $100,000 Name That Tune) hosted by Tom Kennedy. A second syndicated version hosted by Jim Lange aired during the 1984–85 television season, while a spin-off focused on music videos—Name That Video—aired on VH1 in 2001.
A new primetime version of Name That Tune hosted by actress Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson premiered January 6, 2021. Krakowski tends to get my nerves and Randy Jackson isn’t quite the cool “dog” he was on American Idol, but I still do not mind the show. Every once in awhile, contestants will win a bicycle or a bookshelf for correctly naming a tune. I do like that feature of the show. It reminds me of the good ol’ days where big prizes for winning included a console television, a luxurious vacation to Kansas City or a brand new AMC Gremlin.
Now it is time for the great…I have two game shows that have really sucked me in. The first is The Chase on ABC. It premiered January 7, 2021 and is hosted by Sara Haines. It features Jeopardy champions James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter as the chasers. It features a variety of questions and my husband and I find it enjoyable to watch with our kids of all ages.
The next game show on my great list is the latest version of The Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch. I especially enjoy her quick and edgy wit. As I was recently watching an episode, I was thinking it couldn’t get much better, until it dawned on me that there is one person who would be better at hosting than Lynch-my husband’s aunt, Marj Rowan. If any of you know the funny and feisty nurse Marj, I think you would agree.
If a network really wanted to score ratings, they would have Marj as a host and me as a contestant-the laughs would never end.
There are some parts of game shows that will never be the same. Celebrity editions can be slightly entertaining, but tend to get old. No one will ever be the same as the beloved Alex Trebek on Jeopardy and when my tummy hurts and I lay on the couch with alphabet soup, Drew Carrey just doesn’t cure me the way Bob Barker did on the Price Is Right.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
