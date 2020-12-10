The Amery Free Press recently put on their 35th annual Holiday Stroll. This was the brainchild years ago of Palmer Sondreal as a day to drop by participating Amery businesses for a little holiday friendliness.
Without Palmer I doubt there would be an Amery Free Press, a job I love and without Palmer the Holiday Stroll would not have been started all those years ago. The Stroll is something I also love and have for years.
When I was younger I loved heading into town for the Holiday Stroll. I actually remember attending one of the very first strolls. I was somewhere between the age of 8-10. I was just starting to question some of the Christmas magic that makes the season so exciting for young children. My family had gone to some extremes to keep the dream alive for me. After all, at this point I was still an only child and only grandchild; part of what makes the season so special for adults is feeding into the wonderment of their littles.
At one of those first Holiday Strolls I remember seeing Santa Claus. He knew my name and all sorts of other little things about me. It wasn’t just me, he knew the name of one of my classmates that was there too, Tim Sondreal. It was enough to convince me he was the “For Real” Mr. Claus. There he was right in front of Ben Franklin with candy canes and knowledge about myself and my Lien Elementary buddies. It was enough to make me believe.
I’m sure my family went about our business after that Santa chat. We probably picked up items from Chets, El’s Outlet, Snyders, Coast to Coast, Barbs and Outside In. We did tons of our shopping right in downtown Amery. For years I made a Christmas list that mainly consisted of items I had seen during weekly visits to our downtown proprietors (along with a few circled items from the Sears catalog).
I didn’t realize it then but looking back now, Lionel Richie’s cassette single of Dancing on the Ceiling wasn’t the only gift I was receiving by my family shopping at Chets. I was also gifted the idea that it is important to shop local and support our small town business owners.
These business owners throughout the years bought Girl Scout cookies from me, they sponsored the sports teams on which my friends and I played. When a fire destroyed the home of one of my classmates, these business owners jumped in with donations. When we graduated they generously contributed to the scholarships many of us received.
I have always believed in shopping local. I would be a liar to say it is the only way I purchase items, but I certainly spend my dollars in 54001 when I can.
This year’s Holiday Stroll was very odd. It wasn’t just the lack of snow, but also the fact that we didn’t have carriage rides and hot chocolate like they had for the 34 Stolls before this.
As I stood working in Soo Line Park that day, it hit me that although some of our favorite things were missing, some things were stronger than ever. We received more donations to the Amery Food Pantry and donations of hats and mittens for those who need them, than we had in quite some time. People walked in and out of local businesses; bags in hand filled with items sold to them with true appreciation.
I think last Saturday’s Holiday Stroll was truly what Palmer Sondreal envisioned 35 years ago. It was a small town of people supporting each other and believing in the betterment of their community.
During a Holiday Stroll 30+ years ago, and during this very strange year, the Amery Holiday Stroll has now twice made me a believer.
What I ask of you my dear readers, is this…Once the holidays bells have stopped ringing, once the magic of the season settles and life goes back to whatever normal may be; continue to support each other and in the words of the great (ok some would say mediocre) Steve Perry, “Don’t stop believing.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at PO Box 424, Amery, WI 54001 or call me at 715-268-8101.
