Last week I sat at Amery’s Senior Awards Night and as photos of the Class of 2021 lit up the screen, I got a little teary. I turned to Pam Humpal and said, “If I am this emotional this year, what on earth will next year be like?”
That is just how it has always been. My oldest child is a year behind this group of kids, so the Class of ’21 has always sort of been my guinea pigs.
When I look at the roster of this year’s graduates, I see the name of a Godchild, kids of close friends, students I have cheered for, kids that have job-shadowed me, friends of my daughter and many young people that I care deeply about.
When spending time with their parents as these youngsters have been growing up, I always heard the phrase, “Just think, next year this will be you.” Whether it was heading off to pre-K, signing up for sports, preparing for Confirmation or one of the many other monumental milestones, I always had my eye on these kids partially because I knew my turn was not far behind, but mainly because I truly cared about these astonishing young people.
Once that diploma reaches your hands, a journey begins that I hope you grasp with both hands. A journey to learn about yourself; a journey with the purpose to grow as a human being; to discover what you’re good at, what you love to do, and what you dislike.
This journey is going to have hills and valleys; curves and straightaways. Maybe even a few potholes. But like Main Street Amery, things eventually will be fixed and I promise you in the end, everything will work out if you just have faith in the process.
You’re not going to magically turn into an adult overnight. In fact, things will probably get more confusing and scary as time goes by, but continue to trust the process. Here is some other advice that will help in the journey:
Always remember to be open to change. I know sometimes change, for a lack of a better word, really sucks.
Never hide from your mistakes. We all make mistakes. People will always highly regard someone willing to be honest about their mistakes because we learn from those just as much as our successes. Apologizing for your mistakes is always a nice cherry on top.
Work really really hard and be dependable. If you say you’ll do something, do it.
Treat everyone with respect. Speak to others when you walk into the office/lab/field/etc… everyday. Say good morning to your co-workers and smile at everyone no matter what their job title. I promise you at some point, that little smile will truly make a difference in somebody’s day.
Don’t spend your time comparing yourself to others on your course. Everyone has had different opportunities and experiences, which have contributed to where they are today. Just because someone has what looks like an amazing job at the company of their dreams, doesn’t mean they are happy there. The hours might be awful, their colleagues might be difficult or they may be lonely in a new place. Never, ever, compare your full album with someone else’s greatest hits!
I bet the number one question you have been asked in your final year of high school was, “What are you going to do next?” Most of us don’t even know what we’ll be having for dinner; let alone what we’ll be doing for the rest of our lives. If you genuinely know what you want to do next, then go forth and make your mark on the world. If you don’t, you owe it to yourself to take the time to figure out what makes you happy. Speaking from experience, it really might take awhile-a looooong while and just know that is o.k.
I am excited to see where life takes you. Graduation seems to be the final stop of our “This is going to be you next year” tour. In the future if you apply to grad school, get married, have children, etc…it doesn’t necessarily mean that those same things will take place in my family 365 days later. Regardless, I will still be here cheering you on every step of the way.
