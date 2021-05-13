They say it feels good to be king. There were days this was probably true for Henry VII, Edward VI, Richard III and Charles II. It seems being adored as royalty is now also the situation for Aaron Rodgers.
I have shared with readers before that I do not watch professional sports very often. I enjoy high school sports. I love the nervous excitement of the players. I love seeing kids learning a little something new with each game and I love the loud parents in the stands…o.k. SOME of the loud parents in the stands.
My hubby and I attended our first Packer game at Lambeau with our dear friends Doug and Patti, two seasons ago and I must admit it was a great time. Sports fan or not, it is definitely an experience. Sitting at the top of the throne of all the Green Bay hullabaloo is King Aaron Rodgers.
Recently, it has been reported the 37-year-old superstar quarterback is “disgruntled” with the Packers and mainly GM Brian Gutkunst. Currently, he is still on the roster but is actively pursuing the possibility of a trade.
The Packers organization is scrambling to keep the athlete around heading into next season. And from the looks of things, loyal Cheesehead fans are pitching in on those efforts as well.
One local Wisconsin company just a hop skip and a jump away, Burnett Dairy, doesn’t want to see the 2020 league MVP go. Burnett Dairy is offering Rodgers free cheese for as long as he stays with Green Bay and free cheese for life if he retires a Packer.
In a letter dated April 30, 2021, the company wrote:
As a cooperative, we understand running a business often requires making decisions to plan for the future. We also believe a little cheese can make any situation better. That’s why Burnett Dairy Cooperative is ready to make this pledge:
As long as Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay, we’re offering him free cheese. And if he retires with the Packers, we will make it a lifetime offer.
Aaron, please reach out if interested. Hopefully we can make this situation cheddar.
Sincerely,
Burnett Dairy Cooperative
I see a few issues with this. One is that Rodgers may be a vegan. Rodgers reportedly cut dairy and switched to a mostly vegan diet in 2016. No official word if he is still keeping this up or if the offer applies to vegan cheese.
They say it is a small world. I am one of those people who know people wherever I go. My mother used to say that no matter where she went with my sister Kelly or me, we would run into people we knew. We could be on trip in Timbuktu and either Kelly or I would bump into somebody we knew. As a reporter, this has come in handy. It gives me “sources” all around the globe.
I happen to know someone who played high school football against Rodgers. Like Rodgers, he then attended Butte Community College in Oroville, CA. My source claims he sold Rodgers a dorm refrigerator that Rodgers never coughed up the money for. I can’t say whether this is true or not, and as of press time Mr. Rodgers was not taking my calls, but should we really be offering free cheese for life to someone who didn’t pay his 2002 debt?
A sports bar in Green Bay called Mr. Brews Taphouse has also jumped on the bandwagon — offering Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley free beer and food for life if he returns to the team next season.
“Seriously, we can’t let Aaron go,” Founder and CEO of Mr. Brews Steve Day said in a release, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. “No way, no how. Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season but he is the face of our beloved franchise.
“We can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like. Come on, Aaron, please stay.”
So far Rodgers has not responded to the offers.
I can’t compare myself to Rodgers. The only thing I know how to throw is caution to the wind when I head out shopping with my husband’s credit card.
I can’t imagine if I started a rumor around Amery I was leaving the Free Press, that I would receive free margaritas for a year.
I doubt that if word got out I was quitting the Baldwin Bulletin I would be offered all the chili-cheese fries I could eat.
But then again, maybe it’s worth a try?
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
