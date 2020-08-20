Last weekend I attended my 25th Class Reunion. It was a low turnout, which was understandable as people are being cautious during these times. As my son Maverick would say, “The Rona ruined it again.” It wasn’t a complete ruin though, as I enjoyed my time spent with my old Amery High School classmates.
In 1849, French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” which translates to “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” This perfectly describes my sentiments reflecting on Saturday night.
Things have REALLY changed over the past 25 years. As much as I wish I could still rat my hair as high as it used to go, it seems I have lost my touch. I do not dare try to squeeze into my old “Hypercolor” shirt. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the 90s craze, Hypercolor was a line of clothing, mainly T-shirts and shorts that changed color with heat. The only plus to being able to fit into that shirt now, would be my husband would have a heads-up that I have a hot flash coming on, based on the color of my attire.
The 90s were filled with endless summer nights. None of us had a lot of money, the K.C. lights on top of the trucks were worth more than the vehicle itself and we didn’t have flashy jewelry (unless you count a class ring). But what we did have was time, something most of us long for more of, especially now that we have hit our mid-forties.
Preparing to attend a 25-year class reunion seems different than others. First of all, how can we possibly be over 40 years old? When we graduated, 40+ seemed ancient. I think your forties can feel like a weird time. You are consumed with being worried about your kids. You might not have enough time with your spouse. You could be overloaded at work. You feel fat. Appliances are always breaking; mail piles up on the counters and also piling up are the gray hairs on top of your head every time you look in the mirror.
When you feel like you are in such a slump, how can you possibly walk into a class reunion feeling like a million bucks? Isn’t that what we want? Don’t we want to walk in and be able to say life is spectacular and stress-free?
The thing is that as much as life certainly has changed, some things have stayed the same-and I realized what has stayed the same are the people who are going through the same things as I am.
When I graduated, my classmates were the ones who like me, knew what it felt like to be footloose and fancy-free. Now those old-fogies are the same ones who can associate with feeling like mid-life came without a warning.
Our lives have not all been the same. At our 5 and 10-year reunions, some of us were closing down the bar while people who started their families early on had headed home to kiss their kiddos goodnight. Now the tables have turned, as some of them are empty nesters.
Although our adult experiences have differed, when you put us in a room together, there is a little something we can all associate with and Saturday it really hit home that- #1.These people are feeling many of the same things I am and #2.Oh boy these people can still provide me with the best laughs.
This reunion was just what the doctor ordered for my mid-forty blues. We had a band comprised of several of our classmates. They played tunes from our glory years and I have my fingers crossed that by our 30-year reunion they will have MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice added into their repertoire.
We sat and reminisced about the best classic fights from the old AHS years like it had been yesterday. It wouldn’t have been a good night unless we pulled off a shenanigan…let’s just say someone made an appearance to the reunion without even knowing it…
Like I mentioned early on, it was a low turnout from our classmates, but the room was actually fairly full. There were all kinds of people that stumbled in that none of us knew, which only proves one thing that we have always known…Everybody always wanted to be a member of Amery’s Class of 1995 because we were the coolest (something tells me I might be receiving ‘Letters to the Editor’ from the envious members of ’94 and ’96).
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.