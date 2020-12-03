I shared a few weeks ago that our daughter had been hit with COVID-19. When I saw our sweet girl so down and out, like any good parent I wished I could take away her discomfort. That is exactly what happened when Rylee recovered and a few days later I felt my first symptoms.
I too tested positive for COVID-19, but my experience was much different than our daughter. She was completely down and out for a handful of days. I, on the other hand, feel like I have been on a rollercoaster. I feel great during certain parts of the day and absolutely cruddy during other parts.
Thanksgiving morning was one of the moments where I was feeling cruddy. During my COVID battle I have tried a variety of over the counter concoctions to help ease the symptoms. Some worked a bit while others did nothing at all. That morning none of my pharmacy isle pick-ups seemed to be doing a thing.
I wasn’t only feeling physically ill, but mentally worn out too. I was quarantined in my bedroom, trying hard to keep my husband and the other kids COVID-free. I was lonely and quite tired of being cooped up. I was really in a funk. Usually my “go-to” when I am down in the dumps is music.
That day I played the sounds of Springsteen, Don Henley, the Doobie Brothers and my main man, Lionel Richie. I still did not feel any better.
I had one other cure to cash in. It was a prescription written out to me years ago by God. I am utterly thankful for each refill I have. The scrip I am speaking of are my grandparents.
Grandma and Grandpa, Mamaw and Papaw, Oma and Opa, Mimi and Pops-it doesn’t matter what you call them-they are gold for the soul.
I was blessed to have a Nanny and Grandad (my mom’s parents) and a Nana and Papa (my dad’s parents).
My Nana and Papa Block had spent most of my life living around the Chisago City, Minnesota area. A handful of years ago they retired to Harrison, Arkansas.
On a side note, Harrison is best known as home of Brandon Burlsworth, an All-American offensive lineman, who was a walk-on for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the late 1990s; drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft, but was killed in a car accident eleven days later. Tune into the movie “Greater” on Netflix. It is a truly amazing movie.
Back to Nana and Papa Block though. I called them on Thanksgiving to check-in and offer them holiday well wishes. After a 30-minute conversation, I felt so much better than I had earlier in the day. Just the sound of their voices provided instant comfort.
A few hours later, my dad and my granddad pulled into the driveway. I perched myself in my bedroom window and the kids each picked a front window of their own to have a chat with my dad and granddad who stood about 30 feet back.
I was always close to my Nanny and Granddad Siegert. Seeing my granddad that day instantly warmed my heart.
My kids who were feeling a little melancholy about not having a big family holiday that day were also thrilled to see their grandpa and great-granddad.
We all miss my Nanny and my mom who both passed away last year, but we know they are constantly with us in spirit. I am grateful every single day for the moments I have with my grandparents that are still living. They are truly what made a difference in the way I was feeling last Thursday.
Commonly seen on doctor’s prescription pads and signs in pharmacies, Rx is the symbol for a medical prescription. According to most sources, Rx is derived from the Latin word “recipe,” meaning “take.” Among several alternative theories, however, is the belief that the Rx symbol evolved from the Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol associated with healing powers.
I will go with the latter and agree with healing powers description. At times in my life when I have felt down, defeated or debilitated, I cannot deny that my grandparents held the healing powers. It was their love, guidance, set-examples and smiles that have always made me feel better.
It has been equally satisfying to watch my children light up like a Christmas tree when they see my dad.
A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher and a little bit best friend.
If you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents cherish them and celebrate them while you can.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
