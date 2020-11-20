We have all heard the saying, “The grass is not always greener on the other side.” I have been reminded of that lesson lately, except I think with the current status of the weather, it might be more appropriate to say, “The snow is not always whiter on the other side.” In fact, I feel like my snow has a tint of yellow to it these days.
Throughout COVID-19 I have been envious of people who work mostly from home. I thought the idea of wearing pajamas 24/7 and typing away on my keyboard with the sounds of daytime television in the background seemed like pure bliss.
My husband will tell you it is only in very rare instances I admit I am wrong. This, my readers, is one of those times.
I first started my quarantine a little over a week ago after being in contact with several people who had tested positive for COVID-19. I was tested as soon as I could be and received negative results three days later. During the days I awaited my results, our 16-year-old daughter started feeling under the weather. At first I thought she was getting a cold. She quickly became more ill and I knew a COVID test was necessary.
With rising cases in the area, we had to have a video appointment, which confirmed she needed a test. We then had to wait a day and a half to get her tested. Less than 24 hours later it was confirmed she was positive and life came to a sudden halt.
We are the type of family who does not plan ahead. Dinner decisions are made each morning while preparing for the upcoming day. We buy more toilet paper, paper towels and tissues when we are within inches of running out. The staff at local grocery stores and gas stations know my husband and I on a first name basis as they see us daily (if not twice or three times daily). I thought for sure they would send a search party out looking for us after two days of not seeing us.
I will never ever make fun of someone for hoarding again as we were quarantined without being prepared at all. We are lucky to have family and friends who have brought us the things we need.
Our emotions have run the spectrum. I have been angry that I didn’t stock up on Moscato when it was on sale at the liquor store. We have giggled over silly shows we normally wouldn’t take the time to watch. I have had a child shed tears over the reality we will not have Thanksgiving with our extended family and maybe not even turkey and stuffing at all. I have another child who pouts over not attending hockey practice and already misses his Kindergarten teacher and classmates.
Worst of all, I have a normally healthy 16-year-old confined to her room who is very, very sick. Her headaches are extreme; she has no sense of smell and can sleep for 20 hours a day. Her body aches are horrible and small tasks leave her breathless. We check on her frequently but at times when she sits alone, she is left feeling terrible that peers who sat near her at school are supposed to quarantine too and she feels responsible.
This isn’t just the case for our daughter as there are many others in the same situation. Some with very mild symptoms and others like our Rylee.
There was a time when I thought maybe COVID was just a bad cold. There have been other times when I thought it was the exact same as the flu. This, my readers, is me admitting I was wrong once again. Twice in one column-who would have ever thought?
I haven’t been completely irresponsible but I know I turned a blind eye more than once during the past 8 months. This column is not meant to spark debate about whether Coronavirus is a hoax or not, whether numbers are skewed or not, I cannot force people to wear a mask or not, it is not meant to pin Trump supporters against Biden lovers. It is just me, simply sharing my story.
I am a mom who has been very scared about the physical health of one child, and the mental toll it has taken on our whole family.
When I look back someday, I will remember that we didn’t necessarily need to be stocked up on “essentials” but what we needed most was each other and we are experiencing plenty of days of that. I will also remember that at least in my case, it actually sucks to work completely from home.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
