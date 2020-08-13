Is there anything better than being a teenager during the summertime? For a few short months, you do not have a care in the world. Some take on summer employment with as little hours as possible (providing some cash, but leaving more time for fun in the sun) and others snatch up as many hours as an employer will give them (to save for a big purchase). Then you have the summer “jobs” where you are not exactly getting paid.
Recently during my drives around Amery and Baldwin, I have spotted some really hard working youngsters. I have seen many things from car washes to the iconic Wisconsin brat stand with high school students trying to earn money for upcoming school trips and athletic endeavors.
When I was in high school, every club had there own sort of fundraising tactics. During the summer of 1993, I was part of a group of kids who wanted nothing more than to raise enough money to travel the following year down to sunny Mexico for a learning expedition with the school’s Spanish Class.
Each student planning on traveling to Mexico would need to log in his or her fair share in the fundraising department. Some of our soliciting efforts were simple and kids signed up for those ones quite quickly. Not all of the moneymaking schemes were a teenager’s dream though.
Bob Krueger owned Krueger’s Super Valu in Amery and New Richmond. He offered up a fundraising opportunity. His stores were going to have a summer celebration and he wanted a greeter at the front door. Sounds easy enough, right?
He had gotten his hands on a blow-up Pillsbury Dough Boy costume for the greeter to wear. None of my classmates were jumping at the opportunity. I’m sure they all had plans to lay in their yards with tanning oil and “Sun-in” sprayed in their hair, with the sweet sounds of Nirvana in the background.
Some things have never changed and much like today, I am the person who can never say, “No.” So I showed up at the Amery store and climbed into the Pillsbury get-up while a grocery store employee pumped the costume full of air.
I spent an entire day waving at shoppers who entered the store. Kids poked, prodded, pulled and punched at the large sphere encasing me. The little shysters all knew the Doughboy starred in a long-running series of TV ads, which invariably ended with him being poked in the stomach and emitting his signature ticklish chuckle. So for every jab, I replied with a giggly, “That tickles!”
I tried to disguise my voice so nobody would know who I was. It would be social suicide if some of my classmates paused from yard tanning long enough to go grab Doritos and Mountain Dew and saw me prancing around promoting the crescent roll sale.
At the end of the day, Bob Krueger asked me to come for another gig in New Richmond the following day. I explained I didn’t have my license yet and I didn’t think I would have a ride to N.R. He said he would drive me. I really, really, really did not want to go, but I did.
The drive with Bob was interesting. He told me all about the grocery business. The day in N.R. was a little less stressful as I was pretty sure nobody would know who I was. At the end of it all, great lessons were learned about work ethic and
I had earned dollars to put towards the upcoming trip to Mexico.
That fall I decided it was time to get a real part-time job and I landed an after school position with the great Dave and Rose Maus at the IGA store on the opposite end of town from Super Valu. I’m sure my old pal Bob Krueger might have had an opening, but I was terrified he still had the Dough Boy costume tucked away in a box somewhere behind a pallet of baked beans. With my experience, I was sure to be the first he would ask to dance and giggle throughout the aisles. Maus’ IGA was a MUCH safer bet.
To this day, I remember those two days and I always try to support the student groups that are out there trying to fundraise when they would much rather be participating in other summer shenanigans. I hope you do the same.
