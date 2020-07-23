Last Thursday I was fortunate to be able to attend the Graduation ceremony for Amery High School’s Class of 2020.
As most people know, it was different than any other the school has ever held.
When the pre-recorded Pomp and Circumstance music started, I felt my eyes fill with tears. Thank goodness it wasn’t some full-on ugly cry that distracted spectators from the graduates, instead it was a mistiness that I was able to keep in check.
I couldn’t put my finger on why I was so emotional. I didn’t have a child marching through the gymnasium, as that will not happen for another two years (when that does happen, expect the full-on ugly cry).
Was I crying because before they know it, these kids will get slapped in the face with the reality of life? They will have appliances that go on the fritz, bills that need to be paid, jobs with high expectations and smart aleck children. While all or most likely some of this will ring true for most, I do not think it was the reason for my wet eyes.
It hit me that I am truly invested into these graduates. Every week, in some way shape or form, I am celebrating these kids in The Amery Free Press.
When you scored that point, I was there-or in the least hearing about it and writing about it for the paper.
When you dressed crazy for Homecoming, I took your photo.
When you sold your animal at the County Fair, even though I was greatly out of my element, I was there.
When you broke a school record, I sat and interviewed you, hoping you were not going to think I was the lamest old lady you ever had the pleasure of sitting and talking with.
When you were just the average kid hanging out with friends at a Friday night football game, I saw myself in you.
When you made the honor roll for the first time, I sold your Mom five copies of that week’s paper.
It is no wonder I am invested into the kids that were are thrusting out into the big, wonderful, but oh-so-scary world. I am proud of them. I know for some, these years have been a fabulous ride. I know others have had their fair share of struggles.
Not all parts of Thursday’s ceremony were different from mine in that exact same gym 25 years ago. There were proud family members present, there were excited staff members with smiles and there were antsy graduates ready to make their mark on the universe.
I have a feeling the next handful of years might be similar to some of my first outside of Amery too. Like 18-year-old April, there will be kids who have no doubt what they want to do and have every intention of being on the fast track. They are sure they know more than their parents. They have a long list of things they want to accomplish as soon as they leave town. That list has a wide variety of things ranging from make Grandparents proud to stay out later than has ever been allowed.
Everything doesn’t always go as dreamed. I promise each of you this though; it is going to be all right.
Remember when you pee’d your pants in First grade and every laughed? Eventually things resumed to normal.
Remember when you were afraid to tell your parents you got detention in sixth grade? It sucked, but Mom and Dad forgave you.
Remember when you had your heart broken for the first time your junior year? Now you wonder what you were thinking back then.
This, my dear graduating friends is exactly how life is going to go. There will be ups and downs and twists and turns and no matter how terrible things seem, I beg you have faith in a new day.
Recently my boss said to me, “There is no crying in journalism.” I think he is wrong. Okay, maybe a nasty letter from a reader or a huge, quickly approaching deadline isn’t always worth my tears; but you know what is…your accomplishments.
So keep me posted. Stop in while on Christmas break, or after college graduation or someday with your spouse and kids and let me know how things are going. We will dig out an old edition of the AFP and show your children how weird you looked.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
