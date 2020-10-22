Last Friday night I had the privilege of attending the Amery High School Homecoming football game. I say privilege because due to COVID-19, each player gets just a few tickets to give out for spectators.
Attendance is not the only part of Homecoming to which the pandemic took a toll. There was no dance, no rally of all students to pep up the school’s athletes. Homecoming Court shenanigans were pre-recorded for pupils to watch inside of classrooms.
I understand why Homecoming was handled the way it was. I commend the district for doing whatever it takes to keep the kids in school for in-person learning.
I heard a handful of the students say it really didn’t “feel like Homecoming” and as I first sat in pretty empty bleachers Friday night, I was thinking I might agree with them. I soon changed my mind though.
Homecoming means tradition. As I sat in the extremely cold air and watched the Warriors excitedly take the field, I saw the girls sporting their favorite players jerseys. I joined along with the rest of the spectators clapping to the beat of On With Amery. I soaked in every cheer and every jeer as each play was completed.
I glanced across the field and saw the tailgates lined up outside of the fence. I was transported back to the early 1990s when Friday Night Lights were made up of the glow of the football field and the KC lights attached to the 1980s trucks in which we were riding.
Also just like the 90s, I sat and chatted with one of my Besties about this and that. Things that night which seemed so intriguing that we probably won’t even remember in a month.
The traditions that night might have been missing a few favorites, but those that I saw were stronger than ever.
In 2010, New Orleans Saints’ coach Sean Payton may have not been much with a steel guitar, but he became something of a country music star, nonetheless, by doing what he did best.
The coach allowed pal Kenny Chesney’s documentary crew inside the locker room last September when he provided a stirring motivational speech to his former high school football team, Naperville Central, in the western Chicago suburbs.
“Twenty-seven years ago, I sat in this locker room just like you guys, on a knee, gettin’ ready to play a game, “ began Payton, who went on to describe the special place those Friday nights will hold in the hearts of those players for the rest of their lives.
“I would give anything tonight to jump in one of these uniforms with you guys, “ Payton told the team. “That feeling . . . comes when you get married, and it comes when your child is born. So you get it, but you just don’t get it every Friday night. . . . You’ve got plenty of time for tomorrow, but these tonights, they’re going by fast.”
In the video, Chesney, a former high school wide receiver and a passionate football fan, then breaks into a ballad celebrating his love for the game, while highlights from high school, college and the pros flash on the screen, followed by interviews with the likes of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Texas Coach Mac Brown.
Payton was so spot-on when he told those boys, “These tonights, they’re going by fast.” Homecoming though, unites the past and the present. That is the annual time of year when a past Warrior can get that feeling again.
This has been a very different season for almost all of the “Boys and Girls of Fall” but I commend them for playing their hearts out reguardless.
COVID-19 may have taken away the dance moves away from Homecoming (I am praying the kids can dance extra hard at Prom this year), it may have taken away close contact group challenges in the gymnasium, but it cannot take away the Homecoming feeling. The feeling that win or lose you are proud to be a Warrior.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.