When I was putting together some of the Mother’s Day piece for the papers this week, I came across the words, “Behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.” I took that statement pretty figuratively, but could just as well have taken it literally. It is April who shares her stories with readers each week, but sometimes I read my words and hear my mother Sharon’s voice.
Last year was my first Mother’s Day since she passed away. It was a little different, but I knew my mom would rather I focus on spending the day with my children and not the fact that she was gone. She never wanted to be the focus of anything.
Her story is the beginning of mine. She was a very young single mom who finished high school and nursing school while working and raising a little girl who would take decades to realize just all of the sacrifices made by her mother.
When I was a little girl my mother would sing me a song by Helen Reddy called “You and Me Against the World.” That childhood memory is a gift she gave me that still pops up in my mind from time to time. As I navigate through the waters on my own parenting ship, I wonder why she never warned me just how hard it would be to be a mother?
When I was younger I believed that motherhood mainly consisted of keeping a roof over your children’s heads, making sure they are fed and running them from here to there; all while sneaking in as many “Mom-isms” as humanly possible. Some of my mother’s favorites were, “You’re the oldest so you should know better. I don’t care what all of the other kids get to do. Do you think we’re made of money? If you could stay out last night, you can get up this morning. When you have your own house then you can make the rules,” and the one that now actually makes the most sense, “When you have kids of your own you’ll understand.”
I give her kudos as a young mother for tackling life’s absolute toughest job with courage and grace. I never realized how much the things going on in my life were tearing her heart out, but I do now as I experience life with my own children.
Without a doubt the roughest thing about parenthood is watching your child go through something tough and not being able to fix it for them. This can range from learning to ride a bike and struggles with math, to feeling like you have no one to sit with in the lunchroom.
As a child you never quite comprehend that everything you feel is being felt by your parents-times 10. Like my mother before me, watching one of my children experience heartbreak, makes my own heart shatter. If one of my kids keeps their fingers crossed in hopes of a success, I guarantee that mine are crossed for them a little bit tighter.
There is such a lack of control in parenthood. I am not speaking of who is in charge at home, but rather the lack of control we have in the big world that surrounds our children. Daily life can be a cesspool of criticism. Like my mother before me, I hope my children hear so many words of encouragement at home that it drowns out the noise of negativity.
If we didn’t love our children, they sure would be a heck of a lot easier to raise. Like my mother before me and her mother before her, I will silently suffer while my love for my children sometimes makes parenting tougher. That all-consuming love is an everyday gift I would not trade for anything in the world. I know I am not a perfect parent, but I would like to think I am doing a fairly good job because I learned from a few of the best.
I am still a year away, but I can only assume the care and concern for our children does not come to a halt when they turn 18. I suppose the types of worries I have for them may change, but never the love. I hope that someday they realize what I now have, which is that mom really did want that last piece of cake. I guess I will have a glass of wine instead.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
