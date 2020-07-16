COVID-19 has certainly taken its toll on the world. Jobs have changed, the reality of what public education will look like can seem scary no matter how it shakes out and everything and I mean EVERYTHING has turned into a debate.
In times like this, a mother has got to look on the bright side. I have decided to take that pesky old virus and use it to my advantage.
Last week, our five-year-old son Maverick said he wanted to go to Chuck-E-Cheese. “We can’t. It’s closed because of Coronavirus,” I responded. He replied with a “Darn it.” The next day he asked for an expensive toy he saw on a television commercial. He told me they are sold at Walmart. “They used to have them there, but they took them off of the shelves. They do not want people touching them during Coronavirus,” I told him.
“Ugh! That darn 'Rona,” responded Mav.
As much as I truly try to set a good example for my children, it turns out I am a bold faced liar. Chuck-E-Cheese actually does have its doors open to those who want to be creeped out by a large dancing rat. Walmart, I’m sure, does have the over-priced toy left in stock; in fact it is probably one section of the store that actually does have full shelves.
On one hand I feel a little guilty lying to my son, on the other, I tell myself I am actually just telling little white lies the same way my parents did, and their parents before them.
Parental myths: How much of what your parents told you was really crap?
I recently saw an old cartoon where a little boy asks his father, “Dad, why do my eyes shut when I sneeze?”
The father responded, “If your lids weren’t closed, the force of the explosion would blow your eyeballs out and stretch the optic nerve, so your eyes would flop around and you’d have to point them with your hands to see anything.”
The child said, “That’s gross. Dad how come you know so much?”
His papa responded, “It’s all in the book you get when you become a father.”
They say parenting does not come with an instruction manual, but I beg to differ. I feel like there is a long list of unwritten pieces of advice that get shared from generation to generation.
At what point do you figure out the information shared by your elders may have been untrue? 18? 21? 30? When you have children of your own? Well, I am here to say I am well over 30 with a gaggle of my very own kiddos and I am still unsure if I can dive into our swimming pool unless it has been an hour after I ate. I snack ALL OF THE TIME. I may never get my feet wet this year!
My husband decided to tackle the “Rusty nails cause tetanus” theory shared by many a parent, a few years ago. He had cut open his hand and earned himself a trip to the local Emergency Room. The nurse asked when he had his last tetanus shot. He replied, “I think just a few years ago.” She checked online records and reported back that it was indeed just a few years ago…1983.
This earned Josh a few things, a long-overdue shot and a “Tetanus Free since ‘83” coffee mug from my sister.
I still do not know if I should chance bathing during a storm-as I might get struck by lightening, forgetting to wear a hat-as most of my body heat will escape from my head, swallowing a watermelon seed-as the fruit will grow in my stomach, crack my knuckles-as it will cause arthritis, drinking coffee-as it might stunt my growth.
There are only two things that my mother said that I believe were most definitely the truth…I am not fat; I am just big boned and Chuck-E-Cheese was closed for renovations pretty much every single day of my entire childhood.
That place has got to be pretty darn nice inside by now, too bad it is closed because of Coronavirus.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
