As I sit and type this, I think about the fact that I planned to be writing a column from the Bahamas. We were scheduled to climb aboard a cruise ship, just the hubby and I, for five days in close quarters. In the end we would be madly in love or contemplating divorce.
The ever-changing world in which we live saw that cruise to the islands cancelled. I was quite sad, but in the hours and days that followed I realized there were many people affected by the crisis far more than myself.
Educators, with hardly any notice, were asked to figure out how children would be taught and fed. The two days they had with students at the beginning of the week were spent compiling things for kids to take home while trying to answer questions and calm fears. The days ahead for them will be spent wondering how their students are doing at home.
2020 graduates have watched their last school moments be snatched from their fingertips. Heading into the world of adulthood is scary enough. Not having these last months to soak in every ounce of childhood is crushing for them and the loved ones who have supported them throughout the years to get to the beloved Senior Year.
Service industry workers are either out of work or breaking up fights between toilet paper shoppers.
There is an older population of people who look forward to their coffee clutches and weekly card games for socialization. They haven’t only lost that but now they cannot have casual visits family and friends that they cherish.
It is an unsettling time for everyone. As much as we need to take the current state of things seriously, I urge you to find glimmers of hope and rays of sunshine in each passing day. Red Skelton once said, “No matter what your heartache may be, laughing helps you forget it for a few seconds.” To help you add at least a little laughter into each day, I have compiled my top ten giggles I have read concerning the Coronavirus.
10. I don’t know why my fishing buddy is worried about the Coronavirus…He never catches anything!
9. A photo of a person with chipmunk-like cheeks with the caption, “I already ate all of my quarantine snacks.”
8. Lets take a moment of silence for the people who agreed to live with crappy roommates because they “wouldn’t be spending much time at home anyway.”
7. There will be a minor baby boom in nine months and then one day in 2033 we shall witness the rise of the QUARANTEENS.
6. This morning at the post office, while I was in line, two people with masks entered. TOTAL PANIC! Then they said, “This is a robbery,” and we all calmed down.
5. A man says, “Day two without sports. I found a young lady sitting on my couch yesterday. Apparently she is my wife. She seems nice.”
4. A photo of a Dr. giving someone the news their COVID-19 test came back positive. The man responds, “That cannot be correct. I have more than 300 rolls of toilet paper.”
3. I washed my hands so much due to COVID-19, that my exam notes for cheating on a test in 1995 resurfaced.
2. Friend in California (unsuccessfully) trying to get a test for Coronavirus… DPH: “Have you been to any countries experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus in the past two weeks?” My Friend replied, “Yes, the USA.”
1. A photo was posted of the devil standing amongst shivering people on icebergs (thus showing hell has frozen over) the caption underneath read, “Either the Vikings won the Super Bowl or all of the bars in Wisconsin are closed.”
Even though plans were changed, it looks like my hubby and I will still be in close quarters for a while, along with the kiddos. We will cherish the time we have together for hectic schedules rarely allow this to happen. We will be responsible about our actions. Most importantly we will allow for a piece of ourselves to remain light-hearted in the current state of confusion and chaos.
So my dear readers, I wish you good health and happiness. I encourage you to continue to take moments each day to smile often, give thanks, love others, think positively, dream big and laugh loudly.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
