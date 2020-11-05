In 1996, country music singer Toby Keith crooned, “Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine On You?” I guess last Saturday night, it most certainly did.
I usually consider myself a fairly educated person. I felt pretty idiotic when I asked my husband why the moon didn’t look very blue Saturday night and he laughed at me. At first I couldn’t understand what he found so comical. Maybe it looked blue to him? Was he seeing some shade of Royal, Navy, Sky, Sapphire or Cornflower that my eyes couldn’t see?
Apparently a Blue Moon has nothing to do with the color! Josh told me we had a Blue Moon October 31, because it was the second of two full moons in a single calendar month.
My husband knows a lot about random things, and although I wanted to put faith into what he was selling me, I was still a little bitter over an insult he had dished out days prior.
I have shared before Josh is super quick witted (a blessing for him and a curse for me). We were watching the season finale of “Big Brother” a reality show where people live together and compete for a hefty prize of cash. At the end of the show an ad came on that said, “If you are interested in joining the next season of Big Brother, log onto the website …”
It seems like the winners are always good at the completion challenges of the show. I told Josh and the kids that maybe I should try out. I looked at my husband and said, “I think I would be a ‘comp’ beast.” Without missing a beat, he replied, “Only if ‘comp’ is actually short for COMPlaining.”
My pride was still healing from Josh’s COMPliment when he explained the meaning of a Blue Moon days later, so instead of trusting him, I did a little research of my own.
The first full moon of this month fell between October 1-2. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon. Then we had a second full moon, which – by popular decree – is called a Blue Moon.
The moon was blue in name only, but it sat in the sky next to a bright red “star” – not really a star at all – but the fiery planet Mars.
The last time we had a second full moon in a single calendar month was March 31, 2018.
There’s another definition for Blue Moon. It can also be the third of four full moons in a single season, with a season being between a solstice and equinox. The next seasonal Blue Moon will be August 22, 2021.
Very rarely, a seasonal Blue Moon (third of four full moons in one season) and a monthly Blue Moon (second of two full moons in one calendar month) can occur in the same calendar year. For this to happen, you need 13 full moons between successive December solstices for a seasonal Blue Moon – and, generally, 13 full moons in one calendar year for a monthly Blue Moon.
This will next happen in the year 2048, when a monthly Blue Moon falls on January 31, and a seasonal Blue Moon on August 23.
I have heard friends who are either in the professions of healthcare of bartending say that full moon evenings can be interesting at work. Lucky for my friends, most will be retired by 2048.
Someday, you might see a true blue-colored moon in the sky. Blue-colored moons are rare – aren’t necessarily full – and happen when Earth’s atmosphere contains dust or smoke particles of a certain size, slightly wider than 900 nanometers. Particles of this size are very efficient at scattering red light. When these particles are present in our air, and the moon shines through them, the moon may appear blue in color.
By the way, Toby Keith wasn’t the only hit-maker to have success using the term Blue Moon. In 1961, the Marcels had success with their catchy ditty, “Blue Moon.”
Many artists covered the version including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Billie Holiday, but in 2004 Rod Stewart is the only one to sing Blue Moon exactly as Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart wrote it complete with the introduction.
Another highly covered hit was “Blue Moon of Kentucky” written in 1945 by musician Bill Monroe and recorded by his band, the Blue Grass Boys.
In 2002, Monroe’s version was one of 50 recordings chosen that year by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry.
